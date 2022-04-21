Yonkers detective survives surgery, recovering from gunshot wound

A Yonkers detective is recovering after being shot in the line of duty on Wednesday.

Detective Brian Menton is listed in critical but stable condition at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi after surviving surgery for serious internal injuries.

Police say the incident happened inside a bodega at 115 Elm St. around 2 p.m.

Yonkers Police Chief John Mueller says Menton is a member of the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets task force, a unit that works to cut down on gun violence. The police chief says the highly decorated detective has 27 years with the Yonkers Police Department and is set to retire next week. Menton has a twin brother who is also on the task force. Police say his brother drove him to the hospital.

The task force engaged with the suspects in front of the bodega, authorities say. The suspects then went inside the bodega. It's believed that the only shots fired by law enforcement came from the FBI agent.

Police say Menton was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. The police chief says Menton was not wearing a body cam because he is a member of the task force.

"This very effort that they're putting up in trying to make sure people are safe is the residual result of this," says Mueller.

Vanessa Jackson, the suspect's mother, identified him as 28-year-old Bryant Jackson, a father of five from Georgia. She says she is unsure why he was targeted in the investigation.

"I'm not saying he was right or wrong because I have no idea what happened, but I know it didn't take a kill shot to kill my child," says Jackson. "You could've wounded him."

Surveillance footage provided by police

The incident was recorded on surveillance video, which police released Thursday.

Police say two illegal guns were recovered at the scene. Two suspects in the incident are facing federal charges.

Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on Twitter, "Our hearts are with the entire Yonkers community today. We are ready to assist @YonkersPD & @NewYorkFBI however needed."

This is the second police-involved shooting in Yonkers this year.

Mayor Mike Spano says, "What you saw here is very, very proactive policing and that's what our officers do each and every single day."