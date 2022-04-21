ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Republicans push plan to prohibit local eviction moratoriums

By Rebecca Rivas
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vapMA_0fGEQd6X00

Last August, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) second eviction moratorium, which had prevented the eviction of any tenants who live in counties that are experiencing substantial or high levels of COVID-19 transmission and who make certain declarations of financial need (Getty Images).

Eviction moratoriums designed to keep people in their homes during the pandemic have drawn the ire of Missouri lawmakers, with Republicans pushing a plan to prohibit them in the future.

State Rep. Chris Brown, R-Kansas City, is sponsoring a measure that would prohibit any county, municipality, or political subdivision from imposing or enforcing a moratorium on eviction proceedings unless specifically authorized by state law.

He says the public health orders hurt landlords, particularly on retirees who rely on that rental income.

“These people have lease agreements, obviously, with these tenants,” Brown told The Independent, “and I certainly believe also it’s a violation of property rights.”

The bill passed the House earlier this month, 102-36, and now is waiting to be heard by the Senate Committee on Local Government and Elections.

It has strong support from the Missouri Association of Realtors, but faces opposition from groups who advocate on behalf of low-income residents.

“With full confidence, those moratoria not only kept children and families in place, but it saved lives and reduced the spread of a virus which has taken the lives of over 18,000 of our neighbors,” said Sarah Owsley, director of policy and at Empower Missouri.

The eviction and utility shut-off moratoriums were also accompanied by an unprecedented level of rental and utility support , Owsley said. In Missouri, federal COVID-relief housing assistance was offered to landlords months before it was available to renters.

However, Brown said landlords had trouble getting their hands on those funds.

“I don’t know where the fault lies,” Brown said, “but it’s just the same kind of story that you know, money’s allocated, but it just never gets to where it’s supposed to go.”

The federal government also established mortgage deference programs for homeowners, as did many of the major private lending institutions.

Last August, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) second eviction moratorium, which had prevented the eviction of any tenants who live in counties that are experiencing substantial or high levels of COVID-19 transmission and who make certain declarations of financial need.

Brown believes the court ruled fairly, and the purpose of his bill is not “some callous attempt to kick people out of their properties.”

“It’s just trying to protect, again, contract law, property rights,” Brown said. “I think [the CDC] stretched their authority a little bit and obviously the Supreme Court eventually agreed with that.”

The bill was also amended to prevent local governments from enacting policies that require homeowners to purchase a home inspection before selling their home.

State Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said the bill is another attempt by Republicans to take away local control for municipalities and cities to respond to crisis situations.

“We shouldn’t be coming in as a state,” he said, “and telling them what they can and can’t do in their local community.”

The post Missouri Republicans push plan to prohibit local eviction moratoriums appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 8

Funknice
3d ago

one of my tennents didn't suffer financial difficulty but took advantage of the moratorium. didnt pay me for 1.5 years. finally got them evicted and act like I'm the bad guy. gal on section 8 also. destroyed the apartment.

Reply
4
what!4
3d ago

i read today " Republicans love the fetus, hate the child " "love the soldier, hate the veteran " "love the rich, hate the poor" - how very true , look over their policies- fight abortion but wont fund medicade, or any childrens programs to eradicate poverty- flaunt the soldiers sacrifice but wont fund veterans funding, or , as in trumps world, makes fun of them for serving-, even POWS like McCain- and they never want to fund helping the poor, but they will fall over themselves voting for tax breaks for the rich_ -- check it out, open your eyes.

Reply(1)
5
Georgia Coleman
2d ago

here's what I don't understand. people were given Covid Checks and people who have children were given more. Why wasn't that money used to pay rent??

Reply
2
Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri House rejects Senate’s congressional map, asks again for conference committee

The Missouri House overwhelmingly rejected a proposed congressional map drawn by the state Senate Thursday, once again asking for a conference committee to negotiate a compromise. On Wednesday, the Senate’s conservative caucus threatened to upend the chamber unless it rejected the House’s original offer to go to conference. They wanted the House to approve the […] The post Missouri House rejects Senate’s congressional map, asks again for conference committee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

No signs of support for Greitens in Missouri county where abuse charges will be heard

COLUMBIA – A smattering of giggles greeted the name of former Gov. Eric Greitens Friday evening when emcee Branden Rathert called for the U.S. Senate candidates invited to speak at Boone County Republican Lincoln Days to come forward. Up to that point, there had been no trace of Greitens or his campaign at the most […] The post No signs of support for Greitens in Missouri county where abuse charges will be heard appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Democrats file suit to keep two-time Republican candidate off ballot for Missouri House seat

Democrats want to kick a candidate off the ballot in the race for a Kansas City-area Missouri House seat, claiming the Grandview man who filed in the 36th District contest is actually “a longtime Republican and vocal opponent of the Democratic Party.” John D. Boyd Jr. filed for the seat on Feb. 22 after paying […] The post Democrats file suit to keep two-time Republican candidate off ballot for Missouri House seat appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Cdc#Moratorium#The U S Supreme Court#State#The Independent#House
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy