ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaiian music streaming for Cyril Pahinui Music Festival

By Chris Latronic
KHON2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KHON2) — You’re invited to a great streaming concert happening this weekend featuring beautiful Hawaiian music...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

BUKU returns as music festivals resume

NEW ORLEANS — Set against the backdrop of the Market Street power plant and the banks of the Mississippi river, you'll find a beautiful festival in March with all the style and pizzazz of its birthplace. BUKU art and music project returns to New Orleans. The festival is celebrating...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WRAL

Elkin music festival is a show with a cause

This story was written for our partner, Explore Elkin. Every August, Elkin, NC transforms into a festival ground. The Reevestock Music Festival brings locals and visitors to the scenic Yadkin Valley to enjoy live music, food and drinks, and activities for a weekend. “Reevestock looks to offer something for everyone...
ELKIN, NC
Variety

Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey to Star in Hallmark’s Summer Nights Film ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. This year’s “Summer Nights” programming event is officially underway at Hallmark Channel, as production has kicked off on a new movie, “Two Tickets to Paradise.” The film, being shot on location at the iconic Royal Hawaiian Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, stars Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey and Mary-Margaret Humes. “Two Tickets to Paradise,” an Island Film Group Production, is executive produced by Jason Sallee. Ric Galindez and Roy Tjio are producers on the movie, with Dustin Rikert directing the script by Tracy Andreen and Kevin Taft. Last year, Hallmark Channel premieres six original movies in May...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
Mix 94.1

Who Lives in A Pineapple Under WT? ‘The Spongebob Musical’

It's the one cartoon that everybody can't help but love, SpongeBob Squarepants. My kid grew up on it and millions of kids and families, know the town of Bikini Bottom. Heck, my best friend still watches by herself. That's why it is so exciting that all your favorite SpongeBob characters are coming to Canyon on the WTAMU Campus.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Pahinui
KHON2

The Honolulu Museum of Art Debuts Gallery Hunt for Hawaii Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art is bringing the fun to Hawaii residents with a new family-friendly activity. The Honolulu Museum of Art is bringing back a scavenger hunt to reimagine guest experience. “We’re always looking for different ways to reimagine the museum experience, and ways for...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

What’s Up Weekend

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

MAC 24/7 Executive Chef Rey Baysa SPAMS it up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are one day away from the start of one of the most popular food festivals in Hawaii celebrating “SPAM.”. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. It’s time for the Waikiki SPAM Jam. Joining Wake...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Hawaiian#Khon 2go#The Waimanalo Kanikapila
KHON2

Kawaii Kon Takes Over Hawaii Convention Center

Kawaii Kon is a 3-day convention that celebrates Japanese anime or cartoons, manga which are comics, and all facets of Japanese culture. All weekend long there will be fun events and activities for cosplayers of all ages. From video games, table top games, costume contests, with thousands of manga to read, as well as a talent-filled artist alley, an expansive dealer’s room, and formal ball, there is something for everyone. The event takes place from April 22nd-to-April 24th at the Hawaii Convention Center. John Veneri dressed up as a Stormtrooper Samurai thanks to a good friend of his, Brad Takara, who helped john transform for his Kawaii Kon debut. The Living808 host got a chance to interview professional cosplayer Vivid Vision who is not only a guest at the show but also a vendor, selling her own clothing line products.
HAWAII STATE
Collider

'Ghosts' Utkarsh Ambudkar to Star, Produce, and Write Rap Musical Comedy for Disney+

Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and CBS’s hit series Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar is getting a project he fully envisioned off the paper with Disney+. Ambudkar has managed to sell to the streamer a feature film he conceived, co-wrote, and is set to produce and co-star, as Deadline reports. World’s Best is a musical comedy in which a math kid decides to enter a rapping competition after he discovers his late father was a talented rap artist.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
News 12

Hudson Stage Company holds final opening night of new play

The Hudson Stage Company is closing the curtains after 23 seasons. Saturday was the company's final opening night for the new play, "Off Peak." "Running a nonprofit professiona theatre in the country has been a joy," says co-producer Olivia Sklar. "It was a niche that had to be filled." Theater...
THEATER & DANCE
soapoperanetwork.com

Chandler Massey Stars in ‘Heart of the Matter’ for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

In addition to returning to “Days of our Lives” in a recurring capacity, playing his Daytime Emmy Award-winning character Will Horton, actor Chandler Massey is expanding his relationship with Hallmark with the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie, “Heart of the Matter,” premiering Sunday, May 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the network. He more recently starred in “Next Stop, Christmas” for Hallmark Channel.
MOVIES
Distractify

A 'Selling Sunset' Reunion Will Cap off Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE)

The glamorous real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group are officially back for Selling Sunset Season 5, and the newest season will make history for the Netflix original. The fifth season will be the first to include a reunion special, which will feature the main cast members as they discuss the most compelling storylines from the show. Queer Eye fashion guru Tan France will host the special episode, which is set to film on April 24.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GH’s Lisa LoCicero Stars in ‘God of Carnage!’

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, you can see GENERAL HOSPITAL star Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) starring in God of Carnage at the Odyssey Theatre! The play previews on Thursday, May 12, and then runs from Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 29. “Thrilled to be visiting the stage in such an amazing play,” the actress exclaimed on Twitter when the news broke. “Thank you, GH, for making timing possible.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy