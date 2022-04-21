TJ Osborne To Serve As A Grand Marshal Of Nashville Pride Parade

Photo: Getty Images

TJ Osborne will serve as a Grand Marshal of the 2022 Nashville Pride Parade. The Brothers Osborne singer — half of the award-winning country duo, along with his brother and bandmate John Osborne — joins three other Grand Marshals at the upcoming parade: Alberta Hardison , Greg Cason and Leslie Jordan .

The parade is set to start on Broadway between 8th and 2nd Avenues the morning of Saturday, June 25, according to Nashville Pride . The Nashville Pride Festival & Parade is set for Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.

Earlier this month, Brothers Osborne celebrated a GRAMMY Award win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Younger Me,” a heartfelt song with wise words of advice to younger selves.

“For those of you who do not know this song, it was written really in response to me coming out,” TJ explained at the time, taking a moment as the crowd applauded and cheered. “I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality, and I certainly never thought (I) would be accepting a GRAMMY, after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. And here I am tonight, not only accepting this GRAMMY award with my brother, which I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back. I don’t know what I did to be so lucky .”

See Brothers Osborne’s announcement here :