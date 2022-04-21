Three-Stock Lunch: Portfolio Wealth Advisors' Munson breaks down Warner Bros. Discovery, Tesla and Carvana

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to buy stock of Excelerate Energy while it's a steal. "If you're looking for a way to participate in the rise of liquefied natural gas, which you should, I think Excelerate Energy's a great way to play it, especially now that the stock has pulled back from its highs," the "Mad Money" host said.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO