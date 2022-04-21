Three-Stock Lunch: Portfolio Wealth Advisors' Munson breaks down Warner Bros. Discovery, Tesla and Carvana

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to buy stock of Excelerate Energy while it's a steal. "If you're looking for a way to participate in the rise of liquefied natural gas, which you should, I think Excelerate Energy's a great way to play it, especially now that the stock has pulled back from its highs," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to buy shares of medical diagnostics and health technology company Danaher while it's down, warning that it won't stay that way for long. "Danaher is a gift horse down here. Don't look it in the mouth, just take it. But leave room, as...
A new wave of single-stock exchange-traded funds is sweeping across the ETF industry. Until now, the ETF business has grown by primarily packaging plain-vanilla indexes like the S&P 500 to investors — along with more narrowly focused slices of the market like cybersecurity, clean energy, cloud computing and other thematic plays.
PayPal tumbled 16% this week, but one top analyst is making a bullish long-term case for the struggling stock. The company's underperformance follows leadership uncertainty. PayPal's chief financial officer, John Rainey, announced last week he'll leave the company in late May. Yet, Bruderman Asset Management's Akshata Bailkeri made an optimistic case for PayPal on CNBC's "Fast Money" this week.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Lithium is the metal that makes electric vehicles tick. But amid a record-high demand for the material, can supply keep up?. For over a year, a semiconductor...
If you're watching the HBO series Winning Time, you know Magic Johnson turned down a shoe deal with Nike -- one that would eventually have been worth $5.2 billion -- to take a $100,000 deal with Converse. (We'll talk about that $5.2 billion in a moment.) When I first came...
Netflix announced this Tuesday, April 19, that it had lost an exponential number of subscribers, partly because of the ongoing war in Ukraine. And now, after the streamer announced its plans to charge more money from people who engage in sharing their accounts outside their households, Netflix’s shares have plummeted to record-low numbers.
So far, the earnings season has delivered solid results, with beat rates largely in line with recent quarters, though expectations for earnings had declined in recent months as Wall Street analysts surveyed the choppy economy. Microsoft and Alphabet will report their latest results after the bell Tuesday, followed by Facebook-parent...
Serum Institute of India Ltd, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has stopped making new batches of COVID-19 shots after its stockpile grew to 200 million doses amid a global supply glut, reports Bloomberg. “We have got 200 million doses of stock. We had to shut down production in December,”...
CNBC's Jim Cramer urged investors to take advantage of down days like Friday to prepare portfolios for the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate hikes. "You can put a little money to work on days like today … but only if you have the money to begin with," the "Mad Money" host said.
Compass Mining is a service that hosts, supplies, and operates mining rigs for retail miners who don't want to deal with the logistics of physically handling mining equipment themselves. Eng Taing is in the business of making money. He runs his own private equity firm with $250 million in assets...
Your resume is often the first impression you will make with a hiring manager – and with the average employer spending just six seconds reading a resume, it's important to put your best foot forward. Lauren Gardner, the head of global talent acquisition at Microsoft, has reviewed thousands of...
Netflix plans to charge primary account holders an extra fee for every "sub account," or password sharer, to make up for lost revenue. The video streamer's new pricing plan may take up to a year to roll out globally. Netflix's plan is unprecedented and leaves some questions unanswered. Netflix surprised...
Definitions for how much it takes to be "high net worth" vary from $400,000 to $1 million. Yet most people do not ever see themselves fitting into that category, a survey finds. Still, calculating your personal net worth can be a helpful exercise for identifying and achieving your financial goals,...
Blind, which bills itself as a "trusted community where verified professionals connect to discuss what matters most," is an anonymous network with more than 5 million verified employees discussing their employers and policies from pay to return-to-office. The network's popularity has grown beyond Silicon Valley as more workers are changing...
U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday night amid a four-week losing streak for the Dow Jones Industrial Average as investors weighed the likelihood of rising interest rates. Wall Street is also bracing for a stacked week of earnings, including reports from major tech companies such as Amazon and Apple. Dow...
When Lauren Simmons was 22 years old, she became the youngest full-time female trader on Wall Street, and the second African-American woman in that role in New York Stock Exchange history. Simmons has since left her job as an equities trader to focus on her entrepreneurial endeavors and to host...
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Investments, discusses the state of crypto markets and why Ethereum could outperform bitcoin in 2022.
