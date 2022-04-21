USFL: Week 2 Best Bets and Futures Odds

Favorites dominated in Week 1, as did the under.

The opening week of USFL action proved to be a solid investment for bettors -- not only for those who backed the favorites, but also those who strongly believed offenses would struggle in Week 1. Favorites went 3-1 both straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), while total players witnessed the under cash in three of the four games.

The new USFL consists of eight teams playing a 10-week regular-season schedule. The eight clubs are separated into two divisions: the North Division and the South Division. Making up the North are the New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Michigan Panthers and Pittsburgh Maulers. The South consists of the Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, Birmingham Stallions and Tampa Bay Bandits.

The South Division (4-0 SU; 4-0 ATS) came out victorious in the opening week as Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Houston and Birmingham all earned wins. Despite having the option of going for one-, two- or three-point conversions following every touchdown, teams in the first week did not attempt a three-pointer. Teams that attempted a two-point conversion went 1-for-4 (25%). The kicking game proved to be an issue, as the eight clubs combined to miss eight field goals in 13 attempts over the opening weekend of action.

Courtesy @USFL

Odds to Win 2022 USFL Championship

Tampa Bay Bandits +350

New Orleans Breakers +450

Birmingham Stallions +600

Michigan Panthers +600

Houston Gamblers +600

Philadelphia Stars +700

New Jersey Generals +800

Pittsburgh Maulers +900

USFL Week 1 Review

Stallions post come-from-behind win in inaugural game.

In the opening game of the season, USFL fans were treated to a thrilling come-from-behind 28-24 victory by the Birmingham Stallions. The Stallions, who trailed the New Jersey Generals 14-7 at halftime, came out of the break with some solid execution on the offensive side of the ball.

Birmingham took advantage of a Generals squad that lost starting quarterback Luis Perez early in the first half and tied the game at 14 midway through the third quarter. Prior to his injury, Perez was outstanding, completing 13 of 18 passes (72.2%) for 143 yards and two touchdowns. New Jersey clearly missed his passing production in the second half.

The Generals, behind solid rushing production from backup signal caller De'Andre Johnson, took a 24-21 lead with less than two minutes remaining. However, Birmingham quarterback J'Mar Smith led the Stallions right down the field and capped off the drive with his legs, scoring the game-winning rushing touchdown from two yards out with only 29 seconds left on the clock.

Players of Note

NJ: QB Luis Perez - 143 pass yards; 2 pass TDs

NJ: QB De'Andre Johnson - 98 rush yards; rush TD

NJ: WR Randy Satterfield - 5 receptions / 100 yards; receiving TD

BIRM: QB J'Mar Smith - 156 pass yards, pass TD; 13 rush yards; rush TD

BIRM: WR Osirus Mitchell - 5 receptions / 96 receiving yards; receiving TD

BETTING RESULTS : BIRM -2.5; Over 42.5

Houston upsets preseason betting favorite Michigan in season debut.

As we advised here at SI Betting last week, backing the overall betting favorites in a startup league is never a wise investment. Michigan, despite possessing the best quarterback duo in the USFL in Shea Patterson and Paxton Lynch, were upset 17-12 by the Houston Gamblers in Week 1.

The Gamblers turned in a solid defensive effort, forcing three turnovers, including one that resulted in the first score of the game. Patterson, who led the Panthers to the Houston 6-yard line, was stripped of the ball by Ahmad Gooden. Reggie Northrup scooped up the loose ball at the 10 and returned it 90 yards to the house. The Gamblers took a 17-0 lead into halftime and would never look back.

Despite not scoring any points in the second half, Houston was able to hold off a late push by Michigan in the final minutes. Head coach Jeff Fisher will have a big decision to make this week: stick with Patterson or turn to backup Lynch in Week 2 against New Jersey.

Players of Note

HOU: LB Donald Payne - 19 tackles; 13 solo tackles

HOU: LB Reggie Northrup -11 tackles; 9 solo tackles; defensive TD

HOU: RB Mark Thompson - 71 rush yards

MICH: RB Stevie Scott III - 72 rush yards, rush TD

MICH: WR Lance Lenoir Jr.- 6 receptions / 71 receiving yards; receiving TD

BETTING RESULTS : HOU +3; UNDER 43.5

New Orleans exhibits strong ground game in win over Philadelphia.

New Orleans displayed one of the strongest ground games of the eight teams, piling up 171 rushing yards in a 23-17 win over Philadelphia. The Breakers used a solid backfield duo of Jordan Ellis and T.J. Logan to keep the chains moving and prevent any potential comeback by the Stars late in the second half.

The Breakers also turned in a solid defensive effort, which included notching the first pick-six in the USFL. New Orleans linebacker Vontae Diggs jumped in front of Bryan Scott's pass intended for Devin Gray and returned it all the way to open the scoring. The Breakers also recorded the first safety in league history after blocking a Matt Mengel punt that went out the back of the end zone for a 9-0 first-half lead. New Orleans’ Davin Bellamy turned in the most dominant performance of any defensive lineman in the opening weekend, recording three sacks and three tackles for loss.

The two clubs exploded for an 18-point third quarter and went into the fourth quarter tied at 17. Breakers running back Jordan Ellis punched in a 2-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. The lack of any additional scoring in the final 14:59 kept the game under the closing total of 43.5.

Players of Note

PHI: RB Darnell Holland - 52 rush yards, rush TD; 4 receptions / 12 receiving yards

PHI: WR Chris Rowland -7 receptions / 74 receiving yards

NO: RB Jordan Ellis - 89 rush yards, rush TD

NO: RB T.J. Logan- 56 rush yards; rush TD; 4 receptions / 38 receiving yards

NO: DE Davin Bellamy - 6 total tackles; 3 TFL; 3 sacks

BETTING RESULTS : NO -3; UNDER 43.5

Tampa Bay dominates Maulers In opening win.

Tampa Bay displayed the strongest defensive effort of the eight teams, holding the Maulers to only 186 total yards of offense in a 17-3 win. As expected, the Bandits received the best quarterback play of the opening weekend from signal caller Jordan Ta’amu. The former XFL star showed poise and solid command of Todd Haley’s offense, and rewarded investments by bettors who followed our best bet and backed the Bandits, laying the 4-point spread.

The Maulers struggled to find consistency under center, splitting time between Josh Love and former New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta. While Love showed some command of the Pittsburgh scheme, Lauletta struggled -- completing just 2 of 10 passes for eight yards.

The Bandits clearly will need John Franklin III or another wideout to emerge on the outside in order for Haley’s down-the-field passing attack to show signs of progression. Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers, who was released after he failed to report to the team, has left the club scrambling to find the weapons thus far on the outside.

Players of Note

TB: QB Jordan Ta’amu- 185 pass yards, pass TD

TB: RB BJ Emmons - 40 rush yards; rush TD; 3 reception / 23 receiving yards

TB: TE Cheyenne O'Grady - 8 reception / 86 receiving yards

PIT: RB Garrett Groshek- 55 rush yards; rush TD; 4 receptions / 38 receiving yards

BETTING RESULTS : TB -4; UNDER 41.5

Week 2 Lines

Friday, April 22

New Jersey Generals vs. Michigan Panthers

Records : NJ (0-1 SU; 0-1 ATS) / MICH (0-1 SU; 0-1 ATS)

Spread : New Jersey -1.5

Moneyline : NJ -125 / MICH +100

Total : 40.5

When : Friday, April 22, 2022 / 8 p.m. EST

TV : USA

STEAM : Total - UNDER 42.5 to 40.5

Saturday, April 22

Philadelphia Stars vs Pittsburgh Maulers

Records : PHI (0-1 SU; 0-1 ATS) / PIT (0-1 SU; 0-1 ATS)

Spread : Philadelphia -6.5

Moneyline : PHI -333 / PIT +220

Total : 36.5

When : Saturday, April 23, 2022 / 12:00 p.m. EST

TV : FOX

STEAM : Total - UNDER 39 to 35.5

Houston Gamblers vs Birmingham Stallions

Records : HOU (1-0 SU; 1-0 ATS) / BIRM (0-1 SU; 0-1 ATS)

Spread : Birmingham -3

Moneyline : BIRM -161 / HOU +125

Total : 41

When : Saturday, April 23, 2022 / 4 p.m. EST

TV : FS1

STEAM : Side - BIRM -2.5 to -3

Sunday, April 24

Tampa Bay Bandits vs New Orleans Breakers

Records : TB (1-0 SU; 1-0 ATS) / NO (0-1 SU; 0-1 ATS)

Spread : Tampa Bay -2.5

Moneyline : TB -150 / NO +115

Total : 40.5

When : Saturday, April 24, 2022 / 3:05 p.m. EST

TV : NBC

STEAM : n/a

*Please note ALL games this week will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.*

The USFL, like the XFL a few years ago, offers some solid investing opportunities for bettors. Sportsbooks do not possess any algorithms since they fail to own any historical data to input into their models, and the new rules give way to unpredictable scores you would not traditionally see in NFL or NCAA games.

Courtesy @USFL

Week 2 Respected Plays

Philadelphia Stars -6

Of all the teams in the opening week, the Pittsburgh Maulers appear to be the team with the most issues. Some of the play-calling by head coach Kirby Wilson was perplexing to say the least, not to mention shockingly releasing a player because of his refusal to eat chicken salad . Philadelphia quarterback Bryan Scott should find more success in Week 2 after an uneven performance in the season opener against New Orleans. Oddsmakers have the Stars listed as the biggest pre-game favorite we have seen thus far in the league. Bettors, despite seeing three of the first four games decided by six points or fewer in Week 1, should not shy away from laying the wood against a Maulers squad that is our lowest power-ranked team heading into Week 2.

Tampa Bay Bandits -2.5

Respected money in Vegas and at SI Sportsbook is once again investing in Jordan Ta’amu. The Bandits, who were the biggest favorite in Week 1, are a solid value at less than a field-goal favorite against New Orleans. Tampa Bay will have to be stout against the Breakers' solid rushing attack, while also finding a way to get its wide receivers involved in the passing game. Haley will have another week to implement his offensive scheme, which in Week 2, should likely witness a healthy dose of running back B.J. Emmons. Expect Tampa Bay to grind out its second consecutive victory in a low-scoring affair.

USFL RECORD : 1-1 ATS

USFL BEST BET : 1-0 ATS

USFL EXOTICS : 0-1



FUTURES PLAYS (Placed prior to beginning of season)

BEST BET : TAMPA BAY +500

Sleeper : PHILADELPHIA +600

More betting coverage:

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook