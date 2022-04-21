ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Easy-to-Wear Spring Dresses With Wonderfully Flattering Fits

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

We can't stop shopping for new dresses lately. What else is spring weather for, after all? We love pieces that are flowy, easy to wear and, of course, flattering. And so we rounded up 17 for you!

For this selection of dresses, we avoided anything with potentially uncomfortable fits or any tedious lace-up details, zippers or rows of hook-and-eye closures. We searched for grab-and-go pieces you can feel good in any day, every day. Shop our picks below!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This WDIRARA dress ' smocked top, puffed shoulders and ruffle accents will have you feeling your most adorable. We want every color!

2. We Also Love: We were instantly obsessed with this flowy KIRUNDO dress .  It's equal parts angelic and fun!

3. We Can't Forget: Okay, how chic is this Halfword satin shirt dress ? The plunging, cowl-style neckline is obsession-worthy!

4. Loving Lace: The lace trim on this slip-like Wild Fable mini dress from Target is just so pretty. The butterfly print is serving up the perfect Y2K vibes too!

5. Gorgeous Gingham: Gingham is so popular lately, and putting it on this tiered PRETTYGARDEN dress was just a stroke of genius!

6. Forever Fashionable: There's nothing like a T-shirt dress to rely on year after year. This Amazon Essentials dress comes in such cute prints too!

Midi Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Dress it up or dress it down — this Daily Ritual tank dress is lightweight, comfortable and will only enhance your beauty!

8. We Also Love: The asymmetry in the back of this ribbed Line & Dot dress from Revolve is just so cool. Grab it while it's on sale!

9. We Can't Forget: There's nothing like the sleek sophistication of a slip dress. This The Drop midi dress is one of our most-recommended pieces, season after season!

10. Sustainable Pick: The recycled cotton isn't all we love about this Universal Thread dress from Target. The fluttery cap sleeves and hem are just lovely!

11. One-Shoulder, One Amazing Dress: One-shoulder styles are back and better than ever thanks to pieces like this tiered KIRUNDO dress !

12. On Trend: Show everyone you're on top of the latest style trends and absolutely crushing them with this UIMLK dress !

Maxi Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This ultra-flowy YESNO dress is such a fan-favorite on Amazon. It's beautiful, affordable and even adjustable!

14. We Also Love: Prefer a longer slip dress style? Target's got you with this A New Day dress !

15. We Can't Forget: A ruffle here, a pocket there and a whole lot of perfection — these are the things that make up this VERABENDI dress !

16. Here Comes the Bride: Looking for a stunning yet inexpensive wedding dress, or something for an engagement shoot or bridal shower, perhaps? Check out this lace Bdcoco pick !

17. Wedding Guest: Okay, but what if you're a guest at the spring wedding? We love how this BTFBM dress can be perfect for fancy attire — without any tight shapewear underneath!

Channel Jennifer Lopez’s $1,350 Look for Just $26 With This Beachy Dress

Read article

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

