No one — not a dictator, not a politician, not a celebrity, not an influencer — is in possession of more power than a high school theater director. For a small community of theater kids, the director is the one person whose approval you crave most in the world, above their parents, friends, and even above God. And no decision is more likely to impact the trajectory of the high school theater kid’s year than what musical the director chooses to do next year.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 13 HOURS AGO