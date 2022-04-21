ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mike Tyson appears to punch airline passenger, video shows

By John Ferrannini, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdlG8_0fGENB3A00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – A video obtained by TMZ Sports shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson appearing to repeatedly punch a man while on a plane leaving San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday night.

TMZ reports that Tyson began hitting the man seated behind him on a flight scheduled to leave for Florida when the passenger began to bother him. The man was intoxicated, according to media reports.

The outlet also shared footage that appeared to show the passenger attempting to talk to Tyson before the altercation. Video taken afterward appeared to show the man with blood on his temple.

Bumped from a flight? Here’s how much the airline may owe you

KRON4 has reached out to San Francisco International Airport and the San Francisco Police Department, which is in charge of law enforcement at the airport, but has not heard back.

Tyson had been in San Francisco for 4/20 festivities, KRON previously reported. He said he’d be “live and smoking” at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park to promote a new social media app, according to a press release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Florida State
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
blavity.com

Black Couple Win Lawsuit After Claiming Police Profiled Them In Their Own Store

A California city has agreed to pay $150,000 to Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, a Black couple who said they were racially profiled when police asked to them prove they own their clothing boutique. The coupled, who filed a lawsuit last year, said they were working late at the store when a Tiburon police officer entered the building in August and asked them to identify themselves.
TIBURON, CA
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Man Who Shot South Carolina Haunted House Performer After Getting Scared Claims He Thought Gun Was Prop

A man shot a performer at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in South Carolina over the weekend with a weapon he said he thought was a prop gun, NBC News reports. Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was joined by several individuals who visited the haunted house on Saturday. At one point, a person in the group fell to the ground after being frightened by the performer and Brown told investigators he felt a gun knock against his foot. Thinking it was a prop gun and part of the performance, he “picked it up and fired twice,” striking the victim in the shoulder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Video#Tmz Sports
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

KXAN

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy