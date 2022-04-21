Boy, 6, critical after falling down Bronx elevator shaft

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling down an elevator shaft in a Bronx building on Thursday, police said.

Cops said the incident happened at Grand Concourse at E. 168th Street.

At this time, it remains unclear if there's any criminality. An investigation is ongoing.

The child was rushed to Harlem Hospital with severe trauma to his head and body.

His grandfather, who is his guardian, along with a special needs caretaker, were present when the incident happened, police said.

Andrew Rudansky, press secretary for the Department of Buildings, said the agency is at the scene and their investigation is ongoing as well.

In a statement to 1010 WINS, he confirmed the building at 1235 Grand Concourse had "three active DOB violations in our records for non-hazardous related defects found during routine elevator inspections that were conducted by a private elevator inspector."

Rudansky said those defects recorded by the private inspector needed to be corrected, though none were considered hazardous.

"Had a hazardous violation been identified by the private elevator inspector during a routine inspection, they would be required to notify DOB immediately, for further action," he added. "That did not occur for any of these three violations."

The investigation is ongoing.