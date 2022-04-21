Road closures April 22-23 for 8th annual Colorado Springs Polar Plunge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers should be prepared for temporary road closures in the downtown area due to the Colorado Springs Polar Plunge.

The following road closures will be implemented from Friday, April 22 at 3 p.m., to Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m.:

Vermijo Avenue between Sierra Madre and Sahwatch streets

Sierra Madre Street between Costilla and Cucharras streets

City officials say the 8th annual Colorado Springs Polar Plunge begins at 9 a.m. at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs.

According to the city, the Polar Plunge is a fundraising event that benefits Special Olympics Colorado.

The event is open to the public, but attendees must register to participate. People can register here.

On-street metered parking is available and all three city garages are available for $1 per hour. Handicapped parking is located on Platte Ave. between Tejon St. and Cascade Ave.

For more information, click here.

