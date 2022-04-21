ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Road closures April 22-23 for 8th annual Colorado Springs Polar Plunge

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fnY3_0fGEN8UE00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers should be prepared for temporary road closures in the downtown area due to the Colorado Springs Polar Plunge.

The following road closures will be implemented from Friday, April 22 at 3 p.m., to Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m.:

  • Vermijo Avenue between Sierra Madre and Sahwatch streets
  • Sierra Madre Street between Costilla and Cucharras streets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVRmY_0fGEN8UE00

City officials say the 8th annual Colorado Springs Polar Plunge begins at 9 a.m. at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs.

According to the city, the Polar Plunge is a fundraising event that benefits Special Olympics Colorado.

The event is open to the public, but attendees must register to participate. People can register here.

On-street metered parking is available and all three city garages are available for $1 per hour. Handicapped parking is located on Platte Ave. between Tejon St. and Cascade Ave.

For more information, click here.

The post Road closures April 22-23 for 8th annual Colorado Springs Polar Plunge appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city dubbed one of 'least sustainable' in country

LawnStarter.com recently published their ranking of America's 'most sustainable' cities and while some Colorado cities fared decently, one spot was among the five 'least sustainable' spots. In order to determine the rankings, LawnStarter considered 23 different metrics across five categories related to sustainability – policy, infrastructure, pollution, transportation, and food...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polar#Road Closures#Sierra Madre#The Polar Plunge
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers for week of April 11

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are searching for the following wanted fugitives. TYRONE WILSON BROUGHTON Black Male, 35 years old, 5’7” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROUGHTON is wanted for Robbery, Controlled Substance (2), Possession of Weapon – Previous Offender (2), Menacing, Theft, Violation of Protection Order […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Multiple rollovers result in closure, 4 miles of stopped traffic on Colorado mountain interstate

UPDATE [1:55 PM]: This road has now reopened, with conditions now listed as "icy" on the CDOT CoTrip travel map. Westbound lanes of I-70 closed in the area of Vail Pass Rest Area on Wednesday morning following multiple rollover crashes in the area. Colorado State Patrol arrived at the scene and reported that the road would be open in roughly an hour at about 8:25 AM, though the road was still closed at 9:45.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Denver Dumb Friends League Seeing ‘Alarming’ Number Of Pets Ending Up In Shelters

(CBS4) – According to the Denver Dumb Friends League, an alarming number of pets are ending up in shelters right now. In March alone, the organization had more than 1,100 animals come in to their three shelters. “It’s unusual because Colorado and Denver in particular, the communities love dogs. For the past decade before the pandemic we couldn’t keep dogs. Dogs flew out of here,” Katie Parker said. (credit: CBS) Parker is the Vice President of sheltering for the Denver Dumb Friends League. She says what they are seeing now is more than just pandemic related. “People having their lives disrupted because of COVID and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

I-70 Reopened After Hours-Long Closure In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure was lifted hours later just after midnight. #I70 eastbound: Roadway reopened to traffic at Exit 176 – Vail. https://t.co/vKlSpQvTfy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 24, 2022 The closure started for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it started at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the...
VAIL, CO
KKTV

Summons written following human-caused fire that threatened hundreds of homes in Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were responding to a grass fire in Colorado Springs on Friday on the north side of the city. The cause of the fire was originally ruled a “welding” incident and was updated to “illegal hot work during a burn restriction.” No permit was obtained for the welding work and proper hot work precautions were not followed, according to officials.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy