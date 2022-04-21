ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soulemane's family reacts to state trooper arrest.

By Greg Little
 2 days ago

West Haven, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -Surrounded by Civil Rights Leaders and high-profile attorneys, the family of Mubarak Souleman who was shot and killed by State Police Trooper Brian North, stood at the site and said they want swift justice for the trooper now facing a manslaughter charge and placed on administrative leave.

Soulemane's mother, Omo Mohammed, stood at the spot where she said her 19-year-old son, "was massacred by West Haven Police and
State Trooper Brian North."

Soulemane led police on a high-speed chase after carjacking a vehicle in Norwalk. They attempted to have Soulemane exit his vehicle and drop his knife. When that failed, he was shot.

The  Inspector General ruled police were not in imminent danger when North fired his weapon.

Soulemane's sister, Maryann said the last two years have been complete agony, constant protests, grief and frustration. She said the family can breathe a little bit. "The Inspector General's report validates what Justice for Mubarak has been chanting for years. That the use of deadly force on my brother on January 15th, 2020, was not justified. State Police Trooper Brian North murdered my brother that day and for that he will see his day in court."

The Police  Union said it's disappointed by the ruling and supports  Trooper North.

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
WEST HAVEN, CT
