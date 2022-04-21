ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

FBI: ‘Sextortion’ scheme targets boys 14-17 years old

By Julian Resendiz
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY10C_0fGEMx5J00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Adults are using fake profiles on social media to trick boys into engaging in sexually explicit conduct, secretly recording them, and threatening to distribute the images unless the minor forks over some money, federal officials say.

It’s a scheme that’s gaining popularity lately, with the perpetrator often posing as a young girl or boy looking for boys 14 to 17 years old, said Jeffrey R. Downey, special agent in charge of the FBI El Paso Field Office.

Some of the so-called “sextortion” cases the FBI has run across lately involve a single offender that may have coerced hundreds of boys around the world.

“This is an increased crime that we’re starting to see, not only in El Paso, but nationwide. We’ve seen about a 200 percent increase in ‘sextortion’ crimes in our area of responsibility,” Downey said.

Feds see rising tide of sexual exploitation as potential victims spend more time online

“Sextortion” has been around for many years. Victims often are young women, but now extortionists and sexual predators are going after underage males – some as young as 7.

“They’re befriended by an adult who portrays himself as being the same age and builds a relationship with them,” Downey said. “In time, they get them to go to a different social media platform (where) they start to ask the children to make sexually explicit videos or take photos of them. And the children will do that because they think they’re talking to someone their age.”

Using the initial images as a bargaining tool, the adult pushes the child to further engage in the explicit activity. “If they don’t do it, they threaten the child that the photos will be released to their friends, their families and other people on social media, which obviously has a huge impact on the mental health of the child,” Downey said.

Cartels take to social media to peddle deadly fentanyl pills, DEA says

The FBI says the predators sometimes operate from foreign countries; their ransom consists of small amounts of money or gift cards the child might get from his parents. The distance sometimes is a hurdle in catching these criminals, but the main obstacle is the child keeping quiet.

“The most difficult thing is getting victims to come forward to identify the (perpetrator). It’s always a challenge because people are able to mask themselves, but we as the FBI have had great success in identifying and bringing these perpetrators to justice,” Downey said. “

The boys may feel embarrassed, may not know who to turn to, so that’s where parents come in, the FBI says. Depression, withdrawal and other changes in children’s behavior are some of the signs parents should monitor for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPjLr_0fGEMx5J00
FBI graphic

“It’s important for parents […] to have good dialogue with their children, to try to identify what may be going on,” Downey said. “The other thing is parents talk to them about the threats that are online but also be able to monitor social media activity.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The FBI said its agents strive to treat minors whose pornographic images appear online as victims, especially because sometimes they didn’t know they were recorded.

“I think it’s important to stress that the child is not in trouble. The only ways we can solve these cases is to have the victims come forward,” Downey said. “If somebody feels they are a victim of ‘sextortion,’ the FBI has a lot of resources not only to investigate the case but also to help the victims.”

To report sex crimes against children, call your local police at 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://tips.fbi.gov/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Undocumented immigrant enters guilty plea for conspiring whistleblower’s murder, halts trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) – An undocumented immigrant charged with conspiring a whistleblower’s murder who exposed his multimillion-dollar scheme to employ undocumented workers fraudulently; entered a guilty plea halting his trial. Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, ending his trial as it entered the third day, according to U.S. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WOKV

Feds indict 2 men accused of impersonating federal agents

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two men accused of impersonating federal agents and offering gifts and free apartments to Secret Service officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury, prosecutors said Tuesday. Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali were indicted in Washington on charges of false impersonation of a...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

'Fake' agents who 'infiltrated White House Secret Service' will be RELEASED from custody: Judge rejects ties to Pakistani intelligence after it was revealed 'imposters' were tipped off by federal agents

A judge in Washington D.C. denied on Tuesday federal prosecutors' motion to detain the two men impersonating federal agents because he says he isn't convinced that there are links to Pakistan intelligence. He also claimed that deleting social media posts wasn't proof that the other defendant would tamper with evidence,...
U.S. POLITICS
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sex Crimes#The Boys#Mental Health#Border Report#Fbi El Paso Field Office
MassLive.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say

A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy