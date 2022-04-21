Troopers urge caution after investigating 11 deer-related car crashes over the last 24 hours

(WWJ) - State police in the First District issued a warning for drivers after troopers were dispatched to their 11th traffic crash in one day where vehicles went head-to-head with a deer and lost, MSP said on Thursday.

Troopers said the traffic crashes occurred over the district, which includes Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties.

Police said the state's deer population is most active during the spring and fall and insist drivers remain aware of their surroundings at all times.

There are over 50,000 vehicle-deer crashes across the state every year, according to MSP; over 80% of those crashes happen after sundown on two-lane roads.

" The most serious crashes occur when motorists swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or a fixed object, or when their vehicle rolls over," MSP cautioned.

State police offered these tips for drivers out on the roads:

• Stay aware, awake, and sober.

• Vehicle-deer crashes occur year-round, but be especially alert in spring and fall.

• Signs are placed at known deer crossing areas to alert you of the possible presence of deer.

• Deer are herd animals and frequently travel in single file. If you see one deer cross the road, chances are there are more waiting.

• Be alert for deer, especially at dawn and dusk. If you see one, slow down.

• Don't rely on gimmicks, flashing your high-beam headlights or honking your horn to deter deer.

Police reminded driver to buckle up, as seat belts are motorists' best defense in the event of a crash.

In the event a crash cannot be avoided:

• Don't swerve. Brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, and bring your vehicle to a controlled stop.

• Pull off the road, turn on your emergency flashers, and be cautious of other traffic if you exit your vehicle.

• Report the crash to the nearest police agency and your insurance company.