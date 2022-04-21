ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Donald Trump Could Lose One of His Most Loyal Supporters in Congress

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing a legal challenge that could bar her from...

Steve Gagliardo
2d ago

she should never have been there. I mean it's not like she actually did her job. the whole time she's been in Congress not one bill was sponsored by her.

Viva Satire!
2d ago

Rep Taylor Greene responded that if she is prevented from running for Reelection, she will organize an Insurrection against Congress!!

Reuben Ouellette
2d ago

maybe she/he/it shouldn't have tried to overthrow the government? The "party of accountability " doesn't want to be accountable? who knew? 🤣 Boo hoooooooooo

