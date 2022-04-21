ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Powell reinforces expectations of sharp rate hike next month

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qojrF_0fGEMLz300

The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday, signaling that sharp interest rate increases are likely in the coming months, beginning at the Fed's next policy meeting in May.

In a panel discussion held by the International Monetary Fund during its spring meetings, Powell also suggested that “there's something in the idea of front-loading" aggressive rate hikes as the Fed grapples with inflation that has reached a four-decade high.

“So that does point in the direction of (a half-point rate increase) being on the table" for the Fed's policy meeting May 3-4, Powell said. Typically in the past, the Fed has raised its benchmark short-term rate by more modest quarter-point increments. When the Fed raises its rate, it often leads to higher borrowing costs for people and businesses, including those seeking to borrow to buy homes, cars and other costly goods.

Wall Street investors already expect the Fed to raise its key rate by a half-point at its next three meetings, including those that will occur in June and July. Powell's comments Thursday underscored those expectations.

That would be the fastest tightening since 1994, when the Fed raised its rate by 1.25 percentage points over the course of three meetings.

By contrast, Christine Lagarde , president of European Central Bank, who took part in Thursday's discussion, sounded a much more cautious note. Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro reached 7.5% last month, compared with a year earlier, the highest level since records began in 1997.

Yet Europe's economy faces a greater threat from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sent food and particularly energy prices on the continent soaring and has weighed more on its economic growth than in the United States.

Lagarde said the ECB, at its next meeting in June, would decide when to end its program of bond purchases, which are intended to lower long-term interest rates. The Fed completed a similar effort in March. The ECB has set the July-September quarter as a target to stop buying bonds but hasn't been more specific.

One reason for Lagarde's caution, she said, is that about half of Europe's inflation is driven by high energy prices. Typically, interest rate policies can do little about such supply shocks.

“Our economies are moving at a different pace,” Lagarde said, referring to Europe and the United States, where growth has been faster. “Our inflation is fed by different components.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Dow tumbles nearly 1,000 points as Fed readies sharp rate hike

Stocks fell sharply on Friday as the Federal Reserve signals it is ready to jack up interest rates to fight inflation. As the sell-off accelerated in the afternoon, the S&P 500 fell 122 points, or 2.8%, to close at 4,272. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 981 points, or 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.5%. Shares were losing ground even before the start of trade after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that aggressive increases in interest rates were needed to fight inflation."The combination of Jerome Powell's comments and some disappointing earnings news was too much for investors to...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow dips 368 points, Nasdaq 2% after Powell’s rate hike talk

U.S. stocks surrendered all earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled forthcoming rate hikes. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13174.651547 -278.41 -2.07%. Powell said Thursday that central bank officials could raise interest rates by 50-basis points in May and subsequent months as they seek to tame the hottest inflation...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#European Central Bank#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden vows to lower cost of living for struggling Americans as he tries to move the dial ahead of midterms

Joe Biden has delivered what he said he was a promise to help lower the cost of living for struggling Americans – six months or so ahead of crucial elections that will determine the fate of his party.At a community college in Auburn, Washington, where the average age of the student body was 21, the 79-year-old president said he understood that too many people were struggling to make ends meet.In particular, he underscored the need to reduce the cost of prescription medicines, and said with the help of Congress, he would seek to peg the cost of insulin –...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNBC

5-year Treasury yield hits 3% following Powell's comments on rate hikes

Powell said on an IMF panel moderated by CNBC's Sara Eisen on Thursday that taming inflation is "absolutely essential." He also said that hiking interest rates by half a percentage point was "on the table" for the Fed's May policy meeting. The 5-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 3% on Friday,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after Fed's Powell hints a 50-basis-point rate hike for next month

U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that a larger-than-usual rate hike could be on the horizon for next month. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 9 basis points to 2.94%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 9 basis points higher to 2.96%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs forecasts 35% chance of a recession in next 2 years

The Federal Reserve may inadvertently trigger an economic recession next year as it moves to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to Goldman Sachs economists. The economists, led by Jan Hatzius, said in an analyst note that the expected policy tightening trajectory the U.S. central bank is about to embark on raises the odds of a recession to 15% in the next 12 months and 35% within the next 24 months. Hatzius noted that 11 of the 14 tightening cycles since World War II have been followed by a recession within two years, though only eight of them can be partially attributed to Fed policy. Soft, or "softish," landings have become more common recently.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

618K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy