Bend, OR

Just A Little More

By Bob Shaw
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModest amounts of snow have been added to the resorts and a little more...

More Snow On The Way

New snow in the Cascades made for a great weekend on the slopes. It was the final weekend of the season for hoodoo. More snow in the Cascades is likely this week with Mt. Bachelor receiving as much as 6-14" in just the next 36 hours. Of course, this will make for some slick mountain roads, so mountain travelers should keep an eye on the road reports.
