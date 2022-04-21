Just A Little More

Why did so many trees break and split with the freak April snow? Do they soften up and become less tough in the spring? —Sarah RK. Until last week, Portland had never had any snow this late in the season, much less the 2 to 5 inches we recently enjoyed.* I also note that this once-in-a-lifetime event came less than a year after a once-in-a-lifetime heat wave that reached 116 degrees. (And, a year before that, the sky turned orange for a month, but who’s counting?) If that’s not weird enough, recall that the two events actually happened at roughly the same time of year—in April and June, respectively. Thank God climate change is just a hoax perpetrated by satanic liberal pedophiles; otherwise I might worry.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO