GRAINS-Corn, wheat retreat from recent highs, soybeans edge higher

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat seen lower for third day in a row and fourth time in five sessions, with some forecasts for some crop-boosting rain next week in the U.S. Plains pressuring prices. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 264,800 tonnes in the week ended April 14. That was near the low end of trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 750,000 tonnes. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures dropped below their 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 9-1/2 cents at $10.88 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 10-1/4 cents to $11.59-1/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was down 3-1/4 cents at $11.69 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Poor export sales report weighs on corn futures, which ended overnight trading near their session low. * Weekly corn export sales totaled 1.269 million tonnes, USDA said. Analysts' estimates for the weekly total ranged from 1.350 million to 2.3 million tonnes. * CBOT July corn futures ended overnight trading 6-1/2 cents lower at $8.03-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 13 cents per bushel * Soybeans easing on technical pressure. Most-active July contract turned lower in the overnight trading session after failing to top Wednesday's peak of $17.21-3/4 a bushel, which was the highest for the contract in nearly a month. * Strong export demand expected to limit declines in soy futures. * Export sales of soybeans totaled 1.7 million tonnes, near the high end of trade forecasts for 500,000 to 1.95 million tonnes. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 7-3/4 cents at $17.09-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Paul Simao)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO