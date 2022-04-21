ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Corn, wheat retreat from recent highs, soybeans edge higher

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Thursday on disappointing weekly U.S. export sales and profit-taking after multi-year highs set this week, analysts said. Wheat futures also fell, retreating from recent six-week highs, while soybean futures rose on brisk export demand. As of 1:05 p.m. CDT...

CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Oil prices fall 5% after IMF cuts growth outlook

HOUSTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices were down about 5% in volatile trading on Tuesday on demand concerns after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its economic growth forecasts and warned of higher inflation. Brent crude , the global benchmark, fell $5.91, or 5.22%, to settle at $107.25 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Soybeans gain on demand hopes while wheat falls further

SINGAPORE/PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, holding on to gains made in recent sessions, as expectations of higher demand for U.S. supplies underpinned the market. Wheat lost more ground, while corn also eased. "Unlike grains, oilseed prices have gained materially over the past couple...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain prices end the week mixed | Friday, April 22, 2022

May corn was down 6¼¢ with December corn down 14¼¢. May soybean futures were 32¼¢ lower with November beans down 26½¢. May Chicago wheat closed down 2½¢. May Kansas City wheat closed up 5¢, and May Minneapolis wheat closed up 8¾¢.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean futures rise export strength; corn, wheat also strong

CHICAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean, wheat and corn futures firmed on Friday, with all three commodities recovering from declines posted during the overnight trading session. The strength in soybeans stemmed from signs that demand for U.S. supplies remains strong even with newly harvested soybeans from...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Oil falls, posts nearly 5% weekly loss on growth concerns

HOUSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Oil slipped on Friday, posting a weekly loss of nearly 5%, on the prospect of weaker global growth, higher interest rates and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand even as the European Union considers a ban on Russian oil that would tighten supply. Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. warns of response to any permanent China military presence in Solomons

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A senior-level U.S. delegation met the Solomon Islands' leader on Friday and warned that Washington would have "significant concerns and respond accordingly" to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence in the Pacific island nation. A White House statement said Solomon Islands Prime...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn set for third week of gains on supply concerns, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Friday, with the market on track for a third week of gains underpinned by U.S. planting delays and concerns over global supplies. Wheat slid for the first time in three sessions, while soybeans are set for a positive finish...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on prospects of upbeat demand

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Friday, although the market is on track for a weekly gain as traders expect higher demand for U.S. supplies after drought curbed production in South America. Wheat is poised to finish the week on a positive note after two weeks...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, corn down 6-8 cents, soy down 5-13 cents

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat seen lower for third day in a row and fourth time in five sessions, with some forecasts for some crop-boosting rain next week in the U.S. Plains pressuring prices. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 264,800 tonnes in the week ended April 14. That was near the low end of trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 750,000 tonnes. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures dropped below their 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 9-1/2 cents at $10.88 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 10-1/4 cents to $11.59-1/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was down 3-1/4 cents at $11.69 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Poor export sales report weighs on corn futures, which ended overnight trading near their session low. * Weekly corn export sales totaled 1.269 million tonnes, USDA said. Analysts' estimates for the weekly total ranged from 1.350 million to 2.3 million tonnes. * CBOT July corn futures ended overnight trading 6-1/2 cents lower at $8.03-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 13 cents per bushel * Soybeans easing on technical pressure. Most-active July contract turned lower in the overnight trading session after failing to top Wednesday's peak of $17.21-3/4 a bushel, which was the highest for the contract in nearly a month. * Strong export demand expected to limit declines in soy futures. * Export sales of soybeans totaled 1.7 million tonnes, near the high end of trade forecasts for 500,000 to 1.95 million tonnes. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 7-3/4 cents at $17.09-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle retreat from 2-month high; hogs end higher

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ended lower on Friday in a profit-taking setback from two-month highs amid worries about inflation curbing consumer demand for beef, traders said. Larger-than-expected numbers of U.S. cattle on feed announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle hit 2-month peak, led by rising cash markets

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange jumped to a two-month high on Thursday, led by firming cash cattle markets and optimism about a seasonal climb in U.S. beef demand as the summer grilling season nears, traders said. CME June live cattle futures settled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Corn steadies after pullback; soy oil rallies on Indonesia export ban

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged up on Friday, steadying after a day-earlier pullback as the market weighed lower than expected weekly U.S. exports, mixed Midwest planting weather and the ongoing conflict in major exporter Ukraine. Corn drew some support from soybeans, with the oilseed market shaking off an earlier fall as Indonesia’s announcement of a palm oil export ban triggered a rally in Chicago soy oil. Wheat eased further as disappointing U.S. exports and increased forecasts for Russia’s wheat harvest encouraged prices to pull away from one-month highs this week.
AGRICULTURE

