ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Top Tips For Staving Off The Cold And Flu According To Experts

By Sabika Hassan
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year, around 20% of Americans experience flu, and the average American adult experiences 2 or 3 colds. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Proof

Is It a Cold or the Flu? Symptoms, Treatments, and Prevention

Sore throat. Runny nose. Body aches. All are symptoms of the common cold, but they can also be something far more sinister: the dreaded flu. These symptoms are no fun for anyone — and they can be especially concerning in children when combined with a fever. But how can you tell if it’s a cold or the flu?
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Flu#Influenza Virus#Flu Symptoms#Cdc#Mayo Clinic#Americans
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But as these symptoms are now some of the primary indicators of Covid too, how can you be sure whether its a cold?This weekend, the NHS updated its Covid information page, adding nine new official symptoms of the virus.While people were previously urged to take a test if they had a temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to the sense of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Health

Moderna Is Developing 2 New Vaccines—And 1 Could Protect Against the Common Cold

Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. Biotechnology company Moderna is expanding its mRNA technology. The makers of the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine are now working on two more vaccines: one to protect against SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); and another for the four endemic human coronaviruses, which can cause the common cold.
INDUSTRY
NBC Chicago

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
CHICAGO, IL
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
POPSUGAR

How to Tell the Flu and Common Cold Apart From COVID

Figuring out what's making you sick these days can be tough. One cough can lead to a multihour Google search to determine whether it's the flu, COVID, or the common cold. It doesn't help that these illnesses have similar symptoms. "Coronavirus and flu symptoms have significant overlap," Sandra Kesh, MD,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC issues national alert and widens its probe after mystery hepatitis outbreak in which scores of kids in the US and UK were stricken with unexplained liver inflammation

U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of unexplained hepatitis in kids, after clusters of mysterious cases in the US and UK. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its probe after scores of young children came...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy