Top Tips For Staving Off The Cold And Flu According To Experts

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But as these symptoms are now some of the primary indicators of Covid too, how can you be sure whether its a cold?This weekend, the NHS updated its Covid information page, adding nine new official symptoms of the virus.While people were previously urged to take a test if they had a temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to the sense of...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO