Sofia Vergara dazzles in ruby red in glamorous backstage selfie

Actress Sofia Vergara recently gave fans a glimpse into the style she’ll be bringing to the upcoming season of “America’s Got Talent.”

She took to Instagram to post a backstage selfie, wearing a ruby-red gown laced with beading, and shaped to hug her famous curves.

"Back in the auditorium!!!" the former “Modern Family” star captioned. "Last week of auditions!!!!"

As People noted, the look harkens back to Old Hollywood glamour with its clean, form-fitting lines, sparkling material, and topped off with her long, wavy hair set in a classic side-parted headshot style. Add vintage-styled matching red ring and pendant and the whole look would make Rita Hayworth proud.

This will be Vergara’s third season on the show’s judges panel since she started in 2020. Longtime co-judge Heidi Klum doesn’t exactly lack in the classic style department, but complimented Vergara on her look in a more silly way.

She posted a little selfie clip of the two laden with cutesy teddy bear filters and sipping on big Sonic soft drinks while the crowd cheers behind them. Klum aims the camera up and down Vergara’s stunning outfit while the two giggle away.

Of course even when someone of Vergara’s frame tries to go casual, she still looks glam enough for the paparazzi to chase. Like earlier this month when People caught her showing up to an "AGT" taping in a colorful flowing skirt, simple black tee, gold sandals, and a Dior handbag.

We’ll see which end of the chic spectrum Vergara leans into when the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent” premieres Tuesday, May 31, on NBC.

