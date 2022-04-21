ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sofia Vergara dazzles in ruby red in glamorous backstage selfie

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIfn3_0fGEGpfP00

Actress Sofia Vergara recently gave fans a glimpse into the style she’ll be bringing to the upcoming season of “America’s Got Talent.”

She took to Instagram to post a backstage selfie, wearing a ruby-red gown laced with beading, and shaped to hug her famous curves.

"Back in the auditorium!!!" the former “Modern Family” star captioned. "Last week of auditions!!!!"

As People noted, the look harkens back to Old Hollywood glamour with its clean, form-fitting lines, sparkling material, and topped off with her long, wavy hair set in a classic side-parted headshot style. Add vintage-styled matching red ring and pendant and the whole look would make Rita Hayworth proud.

This will be Vergara’s third season on the show’s judges panel since she started in 2020. Longtime co-judge Heidi Klum doesn’t exactly lack in the classic style department, but complimented Vergara on her look in a more silly way.

She posted a little selfie clip of the two laden with cutesy teddy bear filters and sipping on big Sonic soft drinks while the crowd cheers behind them. Klum aims the camera up and down Vergara’s stunning outfit while the two giggle away.

Of course even when someone of Vergara’s frame tries to go casual, she still looks glam enough for the paparazzi to chase. Like earlier this month when People caught her showing up to an "AGT" taping in a colorful flowing skirt, simple black tee, gold sandals, and a Dior handbag.

We’ll see which end of the chic spectrum Vergara leans into when the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent” premieres Tuesday, May 31, on NBC.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

Related
Hello Magazine

Sofia Vergara stuns in skinny jeans and head-to-toe designer

Sofia Vergara has wowed fans with a must-see outfit. The Modern Family star took to social media to showcase her sartorial prowess, wearing head-to-toe designer for a casual mirror selfie. The 49-year-old looked breathtaking in a pair of skinny blue ripped jeans, paired with a lime green long-sleeve top with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in jaw-dropping summer dress

Sofia Vergara always sports the sexiest looks and on Thursday it was no different as she wowed followers in a stunning summer ensemble. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Modern Family actress looked incredible as she snapped herself in a gorgeous Saloni dress which she matched with sultry black stilettos and a chic, black, Hermes bag.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Hayworth
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Sofia Vergara
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant Calls Daughter Natalia, 19, A 'Golden Goddess' In Loving Oscar's Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant was the proudest mama in the world when her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant arrived in style at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party.  On March 29, Vanessa posted a picture of her eldest with the touching caption, “That’s my baby!!! 😘❤️🥰 @nataliabryant 🏆❤️Golden Goddess ❤️ 🏆.” You can see the beautiful photo HERE. In the photo, we see Natalia truly look like a goddess as she rocks a unique Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party on March 27, 2022. Natalia’s show-stopping dress from Gucci has a silk black halter top and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glam#Selfies#Backstage
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Martha Stewart’s Heartbreaking Announcement On Social Media—We’re Devastated For Her!

Losing a beloved pet is one of the worst and most painful experiences many of us ever have to go through, and this is something Martha Stewart knows all too well right now. The lifestyle guru, 80, shared two posts with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on her personal account honoring her late cat, Princess Peony earlier this week. The first photo showed three people digging a grave for Stewart’s cat before laying her to rest.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy