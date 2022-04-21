Florida Republicans pass bill that strips Disney of special status

The state of Florida is a step away from revoking a special privilege that has allowed the Walt Disney Company to govern itself on the grounds of the Disney World theme park and resort in Orlando for more than 50 years.

The Florida state legislature has passed legislation that would dissolve the special taxing district that allows Disney to self-govern in its theme park area.

The bill passed the Senate Wednesday with a vote of 23-16 and the House Thursday by a vote of 70-38, CNBC reported.

The bill now goes to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature. Just days ago, the governor called a special session to urge lawmakers to consider the legislation.

The bill would dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District, plus five others statewide, effective June 1, 2023, according to First Coast News . The districts could keep their special status if they adhere to new regulations, otherwise taxpayers could be left footing the bill for municipal services like power, water, roads and fire protection.

The move is the latest in a feud between Florida and the Walt Disney Company, which has condemned the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law and suspended political donations in the state.

"Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," the company said after the legislation was signed. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

The "Parental Rights in Education" bill, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, is set to become effective July 1. According to DeSantis' office, the bill takes three key step s to "protect students and put power back in the hands of parents."

The bill prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in K-3 classrooms, and mandates that after 3rd grade, these conversations need to be age-appropriate.

It also ensures that at the beginning of every school year, parents will be notified about healthcare services offered at the school, with the right to decline any service offered.

Finally, the bill ensures that whenever a questionnaire or health screening is given to K-3 students, parents receive it first and provide permission for the school to administer the questionnaire or health screening to their child.

In late March, DeSantis said the decision to repeal the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act wasn't in retaliation of the company's opposition of the legislation, but rather part of a larger effort to strip the corporation of "special privileges."

"What I would say as a matter of first principle is I don't support special privileges in law just because a company is powerful and they've been able to wield a lot of power," DeSantis said, adding that it was "never appropriate" to allow Disney to govern itself, and that "it's certainly not appropriate now."

Disney has not commented on the legislation's passage.