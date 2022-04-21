ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Smashing Pumpkins' sequel to 'Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness' is 'finally completed'

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4WvW_0fGEGijY00

Long-time guitarist for The Smashing Pumpkins , Jeff Schroeder , just dropped news that the band has finished working on their “big” and “epic” twelfth studio album, although no release date or further details have been revealed as of yet.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Alt Now , Alterna 00s , Alterna 90s , and more!

Late in 2020 and again last year, the Pumpkins ' had been dropping hints about the band's follow-up to 2020's CYR with the guitarist telling Audio Ink Radio that it is "basically, I guess, a sequel to ‘Mellon Collie [And The Infinite Sadness]’ and ‘Machina’, so it’s the third in a trilogy – more of a concept-based album. And this one is 33 songs."

Schroeder says in a new interview that the still-untitled record is now complete, adding there was "nothing [he] can give details on quite yet," but the Pumpkins would have "some pretty exciting announcements [to make] at some point during [their upcoming North American tour]."

Now that the record is done, the band is getting set to head out on the road for a string of 2022 tour dates kicking off with an appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, TN at end of April and running through the end of May. Grab your tickets right HERE and see a full list of dates below.

The Smashing Pumpkins 2022 Rock Invasion 2 Tour Dates:

04/29-05/01 | Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/02 | San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Arena
05/05 | Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
05/06 | Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
05/07 | Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
05/13 | Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
05/14 | Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival
05/15 | Tucson, AZ @ TBA *
05/17 | Oklahoma City, OK @ TBA *
05/18 | Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater *
05/19-22 | Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/20 | New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square *
05/21 | Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co. *
05/24 | Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *
05/25 | Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre *
05/27 | Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION *
05/28 | Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
05/29 | Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival
* = with Bones

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new Alt Now , Alterna 00s , Alterna 90s , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , IndustriALT , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Snail Mail cover Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Tonight, Tonight’

At her first proper gig in nearly two-and-a-half years, Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) treated fans to a riveting cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 gem ‘Tonight, Tonight’. Flanked by her four-piece backing band, Jordan kicked off a 28-date tour of North America – which comes in...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Schroeder
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#The Smashing Pumpkins#Collie#Audio Ink Radio#North American#Smashingpumpkins
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
MUSIC
Complex

Video Shows DaBaby Punching His Artist Wisdom Backstage

DaBaby keeps going viral for all the wrong reasons. Newly surfaced video allegedly shows the 30-year-old rapper in a physical altercation with Wisdom—an artist he signed to Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. The footage was filmed and shared by Instagram user @prince_mazani, who confirmed the incident occurred during Friday night’s Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES
Stereogum

Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

Foo Fighters released their horror comedy Studio 666 a month ago. Now comes the companion piece: a death metal EP recorded by Dave Grohl and friends in character as the fictional band Dream Widow. I guess they are not entirely fictional now that they’ve released an EP?. Grohl did...
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy