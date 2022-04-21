Smashing Pumpkins' sequel to 'Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness' is 'finally completed'

Long-time guitarist for The Smashing Pumpkins , Jeff Schroeder , just dropped news that the band has finished working on their “big” and “epic” twelfth studio album, although no release date or further details have been revealed as of yet.

Late in 2020 and again last year, the Pumpkins ' had been dropping hints about the band's follow-up to 2020's CYR with the guitarist telling Audio Ink Radio that it is "basically, I guess, a sequel to ‘Mellon Collie [And The Infinite Sadness]’ and ‘Machina’, so it’s the third in a trilogy – more of a concept-based album. And this one is 33 songs."

Schroeder says in a new interview that the still-untitled record is now complete, adding there was "nothing [he] can give details on quite yet," but the Pumpkins would have "some pretty exciting announcements [to make] at some point during [their upcoming North American tour]."

Now that the record is done, the band is getting set to head out on the road for a string of 2022 tour dates kicking off with an appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, TN at end of April and running through the end of May. Grab your tickets right HERE and see a full list of dates below.

The Smashing Pumpkins 2022 Rock Invasion 2 Tour Dates:

04/29-05/01 | Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/02 | San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Arena

05/05 | Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

05/06 | Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

05/07 | Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

05/13 | Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

05/14 | Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

05/15 | Tucson, AZ @ TBA *

05/17 | Oklahoma City, OK @ TBA *

05/18 | Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater *

05/19-22 | Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/20 | New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square *

05/21 | Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co. *

05/24 | Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *

05/25 | Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre *

05/27 | Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION *

05/28 | Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

05/29 | Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

* = with Bones

