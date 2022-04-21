Governor Pritzker still supports mask wearing on public transit

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Governor Pritzker said he’s encouraging people to wear face masks to protect themselves against COVID-19, even though the state will not mandate it.

Speaking at a Defense Department event in Chicago, Governor Pritzker said that Illinois has dropped the mask mandate for public transportation. However, that doesn’t mean no masks. He encouraged people to wear them if they feel more comfortable doing so and to others—he says, "Be kind."

Pritzker mentioned that others may have compromised immune systems or may just not feel comfortable in crowded situations.

He was not wearing a mask at the event, but said he does wear one on occasion.

As for the Biden Administration appealing the Florida Judges ruling against the TSA mask mandate for air travel, Pritzker said government should have the ability to mandate health precautions if necessary.