ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Governor Pritzker still supports mask wearing on public transit

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odM6q_0fGEGhqp00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Governor Pritzker said he’s encouraging people to wear face masks to protect themselves against COVID-19, even though the state will not mandate it.

Speaking at a Defense Department event in Chicago, Governor Pritzker said that Illinois has dropped the mask mandate for public transportation. However, that doesn’t mean no masks. He encouraged people to wear them if they feel more comfortable doing so and to others—he says, "Be kind."

Pritzker mentioned that others may have compromised immune systems or may just not feel comfortable in crowded situations.

He was not wearing a mask at the event, but said he does wear one on occasion.

As for the Biden Administration appealing the Florida Judges ruling against the TSA mask mandate for air travel, Pritzker said government should have the ability to mandate health precautions if necessary.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Florida Health
Chicago, IL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Defense Department#Tsa#Public Transportation#The Biden Administration
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy