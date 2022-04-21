ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Spring Book Fair at the Wall Public Library

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6qJh_0fGEGdJv00

WALL TOWNSHIP- The Wall Public Library, located at 2700 Allaire Road, will hold its Spring book sale starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, through Saturday, April 30th.

Books, CD’s, DVD’s, Maps, Puzzles, Records and Tapes are all on sale. Most prices range from 10 cents to $1.00, with some items priced higher.

Thursday, April 28th starts the $2.00 per bag sale. The library is accepting donations after the book sale ends.

Information & directions are available by calling the library at 732-449-8877 or at www.monmouthcountylib.org/ and click on Select Your Library.

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Group

Avon Inn is featured in historical society exhibit

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Historical Society has created a display of the history of the Avon Inn which is being showcased in the children’s room of The Avon Public Library, 500 Garfield Ave., until July 15.  The display contains a chronological overview of the Avon Inn complete with photographs on display boards, historic postcards, matchbook covers, newspaper articles and original room keys.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall#Dvd#Book Sale#Maps#Records And Tapes#Select Your Library
Star News Group

Point Beach celebrates National Library Week

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — In celebration of National Library Week, which takes place between April 3 to 9, the mayor and council recognized the Point Pleasant Beach Branch of the Ocean County Library System during Tuesday night’s borough council meeting.  “We’re all so proud of the library we have here in town,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra as he presented Matthew Willbergh, the library’s branch manager, with a proclamation.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

InfoAge goes all-out for NJ Maker’s Day

WALL TOWNSHIP — Visitors came out in droves on Saturday to celebrate the 7th annual NJ Makers Day at InfoAge Science and History Museums. Many said it was their first time visiting the nonprofit learning center at the former Camp Evans U.S. Army base. This was the first year InfoAge joined over 200 official NJMD events across the state.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Discover tons of tulips in the heart of NJ

Spring is in the air, and for the Jansen family, the owners of the sprawling, 300-acre tulip farm, nestled in Cream Ridge, New Jersey, that means tulips. The farm is the largest in the entire country and the only one with Dutch roots.  “Our catchphrase is don’t fly to Holland, drive to Holland and that couldn’t be more true this year,” said Patrick Marini, creative manager at the farm.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
Star News Group

Avon Home & School Association hosts Spring Hoedown

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — More than 100 people attended the Avon Home & School Association’s [AHSA] Spring Hoedown, which took place on Saturday at the Avon Municipal Building.  About $14,500 was raised, which will go to support the AHSA as the spring hoedown is its largest fundraiser of the year.  “It was really nice because that money will be used for school assemblies and things students need in school,” said Maggie Kinkela, president of the AHSA.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
Star News Group

Easter plant sale held by Ladies Auxiliary supports Boro FD

POINT PLEASANT — In an effort to raise funds for the Point Pleasant Borough Fire Department, the ladies auxiliary held its annual Easter plant sale last weekend. More than 100 plants were for sale including daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, hydrangeas, lilies and more, with decorative pot covers. The plants were delivered from a New Jersey grower, and were intended to capture Easter with colors of yellow, light blue and pink.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy