Las Cruces, NM

NM State inks Israeli Guard Shahar Lazar; UTSA transfer Ivy-Curry verbally commits

 2 days ago

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The signings keep rolling in for New Mexico State men’s basketball for the upcoming season.

Thursday, NM State head coach Greg Heiar announced that freshman guard Shahar Lazar signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Aggies for the 2022-2023 season.

“We are ecstatic to announce the signing of Shahar Lazar. Shahar is experienced playing against high level competition in his home country. He brings a wealth of experience and basketball intelligence to our program,” said Heiar. “He is a selfless person as he has put his life on the line for his country. Shahar is everything that I am about: a winner, selfless, tough, competitive, passion, personality and an exceptionally hard worker. He is another guy that brings as much energy to the defensive side of the ball as the offensive side. I think he is a player Aggie fans will really get behind. #AggieUp.”

Lazar most recently suited up for Elitzur Ironi Netanya – one of the 12 teams which comprise the Israeli Basketball Premier League, the top basketball league in Israel.

Lazar averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game and was one of three finalists for the 2022 Israeli Basketball Premier League Defensive Player of the Year.

The two-star recruit, according to Verbal Commits, was also one of the best prep players in the country as he landed sports on Israel’s U18 national team in 2019.

Lazar now joins DaJuan Gordon , Issa Muhammad , and Doctor Bradley as the new signees for NM State for the 2022-2023 season.

He wasn’t the only prospect Heiar and his staff have been after to commit to NMSU on Thursday. Former UTSA guard Jordan Ivy-Curry announced on his Twitter page that he was committing to the Aggies.

A 6’2 guard, Ivy-Curry was fantastic for a subpar UTSA team in 2021-22. He averaged 13.9 points per game and shot 34% from behind the three-point line.

He took his visit to NMSU the same weekend that Doctor Bradley came to Las Cruces. With Ivy-Curry and Lazar now in the fold, there have been six players commit to play for Heiar at NMSU. The sixth, Las Cruces High School star guard Deuce Benjamin, will sign his letter of intent on Friday.

KTSM

KTSM

