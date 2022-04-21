ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Finally Reveal Their Baby’s Name

By Elyse Wanshel
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are sharing the very sweet name they gave to their baby girl.

The couple, who announced they had a daughter via surrogate in January, confirmed to E! News that they named their first child together Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

T he famous pair did not reveal a meaning behind the name, but Malti is Sanskrit for “small fragrant flower” or “moonlight,” according to several online sources .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Rh9O_0fGEGW5i00 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images)

Although the couple asked “for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family” when they announced the arrival of their baby earlier this year, TMZ reported it obtained the birth certificate, which states the same name.

Since the birth of their daughter, Chopra and Jonas have been pretty tight-lipped about sharing specific details, but Chopra did give fans a little glimpse into her life as a mother on Instagram in February. In a slideshow post — which features a few selfies and food pics — she shared a photo of what appeared to be a nursery filled with stuffed animals sitting on a windowsill.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

