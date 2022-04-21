ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College baseball pitcher in Texas tackles batter who hits home run, video shows: ‘That was out of nowhere’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – A college baseball pitcher in Texas has been suspended for four games after tackling an opposing player during a game on Wednesday.

The pitcher, identified as Owen Woodward of Weatherford College, had just given up a home run to Josh Phillips of North Central Texas College during a game at Weatherford. When Phillips rounded third, Woodward charged from the mound and slammed the baserunner, knocking him off his feet.

Footage of the incident was shared to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon by @TexasCollegeBSB. The video shows Phillips’ teammates immediately run to the field after the attack while officials rush to break up the players.

“Oh, oh my! Oh no! That was out of nowhere,” a commentator can be heard saying.

Phillips then appears to jog towards home plate. It was not immediately clear if he was injured.

Mike Tyson appears to punch airline passenger in wild video from plane

The game was called off after the incident. Both teams were forced to forfeit, the Associated Press reported.

Woodward’s punishment was handed down by the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference on Thursday, according to the AP. The conference also suspended several other team members and a few assistant coaches from Weatherford, along with all players and coaches from North Central Texas College who stepped on the field — including Phillips, the outlet reported.

In addition, Weatherford College had said Woodward faces possible expulsion. The school’s police department is investigating.

“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” said Weatherford assistant athletic director and head baseball coach Jeff Lightfoot in a statement shared by the athletic department. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

North Central Texas College is scheduled to play Weatherford again on Saturday. It is unclear if officials are considering canceling the game.

