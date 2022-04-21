ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Big Spring Baseball Coach Arrested for Improper Relationship with Student

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfT4q_0fGEFxh000

BIG SPRING, TX – An assistant baseball coach was arrested on Thursday for having a relationship with a student.

According to Big Spring ISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams, on Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022, the Big Spring Police Department reported to the Big Spring ISD Administration that a District employee may have engaged in educator misconduct, specifically improper communications and an improper relationship with a Big Spring High School student. The Administration later learned that this educator was taken into custody by the Big Spring Police Department.

Matthew Yanez, 25, was booked into the Howard County Jail for improper relationship with a student.

Upon learning of these events, the District placed the employee on administrative leave, reported this educator’s alleged misconduct to the State Board for Educator Certification, and other authorities as required by law and District policies.

The school administration is grateful for the cooperation we received from local law enforcement so that interim corrective actions could be immediately implemented with the employee while investigations are pending. The District will continue to cooperate with these agencies to the fullest extent permitted by law.

"Student safety and proper professional relationships between staff and students are top priorities to Big Spring ISD. Romantic relationships between District employees and students are never tolerated. The District strictly enforces its student anti-harassment policies," stated Dr. McWilliams. "Employees receive regular training regarding proper professional relationships, communications, and boundaries with students. The administration encourages anyone with concerns of a suspected improper relationship between a staff member and a student to immediately contact the Superintendent’s office or the Big Spring Police Department."

State and federal law prohibit the District from disclosing personally identifiable student information, as well as confidential personnel information. Therefore, the District cannot comment further on this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Big Spring Police Department. Please be assured that the District has taken steps to keep Big Spring ISD students safe, and we are grateful for the prompt assistance of the Big Spring Police Department.

Comments / 1

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Big Spring Fugitive Wanted for Murder Arrested in South Texas

BIG SPRING, TX- A man has been arrested in Zavala County after being connected to a murder in Big Spring. In Zavala County on April 9, 2022, a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety tried to stop a newer model Dodge pickup. The driver, identified as Timothy Michael Geng, did not stop and a chase ensued. Geng eventually crashed and was taken into custody. An indication during the investigation resulted in a welfare check on a Big Spring resident, identified as Guadalupe Miranda. The Big Spring Police Department was notified and around 7:30 p.m. that night, Big Spring police…
BIG SPRING, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Spring, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Big Spring, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Big Spring Isd#District
ABC Big 2 News

MPD arrests probationary police officer

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department announced today that a probationary police officer has been arrested. The arrest happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Jake Salas has been charged with Hindering Apprehension.  According to a news release, Salas is said to have provided information to a suspect who was being sought by MPD for arrest. […]
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: Manhunt Underway in San Angelo for Fugitive Gang Member

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released the following details Wednesday afternoon regarding the chase and search for a wanted felon Tuesday night. The press release states: On 4/5/22 around 8:15pm, Officers with the SAPD Anti-Crime Unit observed a green in color Chrysler passenger car being operated by a known wanted subject (Domingo Gomez 25 yoa.)  SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 700blk of West Ave D but Gomez evaded in the vehicle and ultimately crashed in the 600blk of Spencer Street. Gomez then continued to evade from officers…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Waco PD Makes Murder Arrest

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) — The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th. 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane […]
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Three arrested for soliciting minors online

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation by the McAllen Police Department led to the arrest of three men for soliciting minors. Joesph Banda, 43, Daniel Casarez, 32, and Brandon Escobar, 19, were arrested in a span of two days by McAllen PD. Each suspect is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Arraignment delayed for housekeeper accused of murder

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman accused of killing a man has delayed entering a plea in the case. Adriana Aleman, 41, was scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday to enter a plea to the murder charge she faces. However, this hearing was rescheduled to June 13. Aleman is accused of killing Homero Longoria, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Hobbs teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior

HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Hobbs middle school teacher Daniel Decker is behind bars after police said he behaved inappropriately with two girls at Highland Middle School. Decker has been charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, a third-degree felony.  According to a news release, the Hobbs Police Department began investigating on […]
HOBBS, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent San Angelo Convict Facing Federal and State Prison Time

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man with a violent history has been sentenced for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon. Lionel Munoz was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in January 2022 and then will have three years of supervised release. Munoz also had to forfeit a .38 caliber Rohm pistol. On April 15, 2022, Munoz was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility after being in custody of U.S. Marshals according to the judgement in this case. Also, the United States District Court made the recommendation to place Munoz in a prison outside…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy