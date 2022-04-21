Big Spring Baseball Coach Arrested for Improper Relationship with Student

BIG SPRING, TX – An assistant baseball coach was arrested on Thursday for having a relationship with a student.

According to Big Spring ISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams, on Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022, the Big Spring Police Department reported to the Big Spring ISD Administration that a District employee may have engaged in educator misconduct, specifically improper communications and an improper relationship with a Big Spring High School student. The Administration later learned that this educator was taken into custody by the Big Spring Police Department.

Matthew Yanez, 25, was booked into the Howard County Jail for improper relationship with a student.

Upon learning of these events, the District placed the employee on administrative leave, reported this educator’s alleged misconduct to the State Board for Educator Certification, and other authorities as required by law and District policies.

The school administration is grateful for the cooperation we received from local law enforcement so that interim corrective actions could be immediately implemented with the employee while investigations are pending. The District will continue to cooperate with these agencies to the fullest extent permitted by law.

"Student safety and proper professional relationships between staff and students are top priorities to Big Spring ISD. Romantic relationships between District employees and students are never tolerated. The District strictly enforces its student anti-harassment policies," stated Dr. McWilliams. "Employees receive regular training regarding proper professional relationships, communications, and boundaries with students. The administration encourages anyone with concerns of a suspected improper relationship between a staff member and a student to immediately contact the Superintendent’s office or the Big Spring Police Department."

State and federal law prohibit the District from disclosing personally identifiable student information, as well as confidential personnel information. Therefore, the District cannot comment further on this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Big Spring Police Department. Please be assured that the District has taken steps to keep Big Spring ISD students safe, and we are grateful for the prompt assistance of the Big Spring Police Department.