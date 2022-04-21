ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Pride unveil Luna kit entering 2022 season

By Austin David, Orlando Sentinel
On Thursday, the Orlando Pride revealed their new away kit for the 2022 season, continuing the space-themed kits with the Luna kit.

“We want it to be something that really resonated with the locals, but also resonated beyond the women’s soccer community globally,” Pedro Araujo, Orlando’s senior VP of brand and marketing, told the Orlando Sentinel. “We wanted to continue to honor women and to honor female excellence. We wanted to continue celebrating those women whose accomplishments continue to inspire generations, so I think those two were the main things. We saw a lot of success with the Ad Astra kit, and we wanted to continue that theme.”

Much like the Pride’s home Ad Astra kit, which revolved around the stars, this one incorporates the moon as its centerpiece. On one half of the jersey is the moon, while the other half is the solar system lines, made to act as non-traditional stripes for the jersey itself.

The colors of the jersey came from Space X and the modern astronaut suit, taking various white and grey colors to mesh them together.

Orlando Health remains the presenting sponsor and kit sponsor for the Pride, now in their seventh year on the front of the jerseys.

Additionally, the kit features a jock tag with the Greek goddess Artemis, holding a bow and arrow. Representing the goddess of the moon, the club wanted to connect the jersey to the new NASA Artemis Program, which is a project to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon by 2025, as part of the first lunar landing since 1972.

“We looked at the past with the home jersey. Now, what’s in the future of space exploration? What’s next? When we did research, and we dove deeper into what’s coming, the Artemis program was super special,” Araujo said, “That resonated so much with us. We felt like it had everything to do with what we stand for as a brand, and we felt like it could really also serve as inspiration for a really cool jersey.”

The Luna kit is available for pre-order on the team’s website. Limited amounts will be available for purchase at the Exploria Stadium team shop May 1, before the Pride open their regular season against Gotham FC.

Pride play Challenge Cup finale

The Pride will play one final match before their regular season starts as they travel to Gotham FC for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

In their last two matches, the Pride have conceded 8 goals, which is something coach Amanda Cromwell has been keying on through this week’s training.

“Number one is getting a shutout,” she said. “We have to play more condensed, we have to be better cover, pressure cover, pressure on the ball, making it predictable. [The N.C. Courage] were able to do things too easily. The good thing is that it’s stuff we’ve done earlier in the season. So we have to get back to basics a little bit with the defending.”

A number of the Pride are still sidelined with injuries, though there is potential light on the horizon. Star forward Sydney Leroux has been at training this week and has been upgraded from out to questionable.

Saturday’s match will be streamed on Paramount+.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando Health#The Orlando Pride#Vp#The Orlando Sentinel#Greek#Nasa
