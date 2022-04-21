Tipping can be confusing: Here are a few things to keep in mind

Tipping is a hotly debated issue among consumers and workers in the service industry, particularly in the Bay Area where many dining establishments have decided to do away with the practice altogether.

Despite tipping 's long history in the United States, there is still often confusion as to when to tip, and how much.

According to the Emily Post Institute, it's pretty straightforward: For a sit-down meal, fifteen to twenty percent. Food delivery: ten percent.

But that still leaves many situations unaddressed, like takeout, or at a coffee shop or bakery.

"I always do it every time, the highest percentage I can give," said Mathew Moy, who understands better than most as a bartender.

"As somebody who works in an industry where you kind of live on tips, it's really important to kind of give back," he said.

According to book author and etiquette expert Valerie Sokolosky, it's very individualistic.

"Really, do what you want to do," she said.

But it is helpful to remember how the industry often treats its workers. "Put yourself in their shoes," she said. "And particularly in this time when things are so high."

