Report: Homes more affordable in US than in many nations

By Elizabeth Jassin, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Housing prices are hitting records in the U.S, so it might come as a surprise that the average real estate price in this country is still much more affordable for middle-class homebuyers than in many other major nations, according to a Demographia International Housing study.

The study examined middle-income housing affordability in 92 major housing markets in eight nations: Australia, Canada, China, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The most affordable market listed was Pittsburgh, with 2.7 as the "median multiple." A multiple of 3.0 and under is considered affordable, while 5.1 and above is considered "severely unaffordable."

Bay Area housing prices up 20% since the start of the year: report

The “median multiple” is a price-to-income ratio, which is the median house price divided by the gross median household income (pre-tax), according to Demographia International.

Most affordable housing markets:

  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Rochester, N.Y.
  • Edmonton, Canada
  • St. Louis, MO

“These are cities that really have not benefited from the COVID pandemic effect. People didn’t move to these cities when the pandemic hit, but I love the fact that the United States came in as one of the most affordable places that you can buy a home,” Uri Man, executive vice president with Land Tejas, said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

“The reason being, most people forget, is we have this great amazing gift in the United States,” Man said. “It’s the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, which makes it extremely affordable to buy a home.”

Man said that although Pittsburg is a “great city,” he doesn’t believe that it’s at the top of anyone’s list, regardless of affordability.

Americans skeptical of changes to ease truck-driver shortage

Hong Kong and Sydney ranked among the least affordable, according to Demographia International.

Least affordable housing market:

  • Hong Kong, China
  • Sydney, Australia
  • Vancouver, Canada
  • San Jose, California
  • Melbourne, Australia

“I don’t think they’ll ever be really affordable. Those places are all constrained, in terms of inventory. It’s very difficult to get a new building approved and built in Vancouver or San Jose,” Man said. “And all of the left-wing tree huggers in San Jose, they don’t want to see any more development, and they’re still upset that their housing prices are going through the roof.”

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
ATReporting

Seattle billionaire is giving away her billions

(U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/WikiCommons) There's no doubt you've heard of billionaire Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. However, his former wife, Mackenzie Scott, may be the lesser-known of the two but she is no less rich and is giving away much of her fortune to charitable causes.
