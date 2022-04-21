ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rev. Al Sharpton To Delivery Eulogy At Patrick Lyoya's Funeral

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Attorneys representing the family of Patrick Lyoya have released details about funeral arrangements for the 26-year-old father of two who was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan cop.

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver a eulogy for Lyoya at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ on Friday (April 22) at 11 a.m. ET, according to a press release shared with the Black Information Network . Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is also expected to speak at the services, to deliver a call to justice for Lyoya and his grieving family.

Lyoya was pulled over earlier this month by a Grand Rapids police officer over an alleged issue with the car's license plates . After a foot chase, disturbing video footage shows the unidentified officer shooting Lyoya in the back of the head while he was faced down on the ground.

An independent autopsy report confirmed the video and the medical examiner who conducted the report believes the cop's gun was pressed against Lyoya's head when the fatal shot was fired.

Photo: Getty Images

The National Action Network "has pledged to cover funeral costs for Patrick Lyoya," the news release states. Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya told CBS News his son was " killed like an animal " as the family's and community's call for justice and accountability continue to grow louder.

Peter Lyoya previously stated that he moved his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the US to escape state-sanctioned violence .

The family created a GoFundMe fundraiser following the shooting.

Photo: Getty Images

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

