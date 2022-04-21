ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Curves helps clients thrive inside, outside of business

 2 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Over 30 years ago, Curves changed women’s fitness by delivering studio fitness without the premium price.

While workouts are only 30 minutes, you feel the benefits long after.

Unlike traditional gyms, a Curves membership gives you the tools and support you need to reach your goals and set the stage for a healthier, more active future.

Curves isn’t just about strengthening bodies. It supports charities and organizations to strengthen women’s lives in more ways than one. Take time to share your support for one of our partner charities and together we can strengthen our community.

Local doctor shares personal experience with neuropathy

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local doctor shares his journey from a misdiagnosis to finding answers and reversing numbness and pain. “It […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
ICC Softball Sweeps Indoor Doubleheader Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois Central College had the bats and the arms working on Thursday. ICC swept a doubleheader from John Wood, winning the opener 8-0 and the nightcap 10-0 at the Lousiville Slugger Dome. Hanna Evans was the inning pitcher in the first game, Kiersten Manning won the second game. Enjoy the highlights.
PEORIA, IL
Longtime sportscaster and ‘Voice of the Illini’ dies at 90

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – He was a sports broadcaster, a friend to many, and so much more. The Champaign-Urbana community lost a legend over the weekend. Jim Turpin died Sunday morning at 90 years old. His WDWS radio colleagues celebrated him Monday with a special show. “He set the standard of excellence. When I got […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Peoria Twin Towers fire ruled as accidental, residents remain displaced

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A condo fire that left an entire tower of residents displaced has been ruled accidental. The incident happened on March 21 at the Twin Towers in downtown Peoria. According to interim Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, residents are still displaced. He said this is due to issues with elevators, sprinklers, and […]
PEORIA, IL
