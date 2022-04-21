ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap: Of All People, You Pick Mike Tyson?

By Colin Dunlap
 3 days ago

I looked it up on some FAA website, so I guess it is probably correct. There are about 2,900,000 passengers on average who fly every day in and out of airports in the United States.

So that said, even if he was flying on the same day as you and booked on a multi-legged trip, the chances of bumping into Mike Tyson at an airport are pretty slim.

The chances of being on his flight are even slimmer.

The chances of being on the scarier-than-heck world beater’s flight and getting into an altercation with him have to be just about impossible. Infectible. Close to exactly zero.

But some knucklehead managed to get into a fight with Mike Tyson.

On an airplane.

I mean, of all people? You pick Mike Tyson to (allegedly) say cross words to?

The way the story goes is that the man who was intoxicated --- imagine that, right? --- was pestering and bothering the former world champ who is one of the most recognizable figures on the globe.

After all, he has a tattoo on his face and a don’t-screw-with-me demeanor.

Even more, Tyson was gracious enough to take a selfie with the man, who was seated behind him on a JetBlue flight from California to Florida on Wednesday night.

But then the numbskull took it too far, refusing to leave Iron Mike alone until Tyson ended up turning and walloping the fellow to finally get him to shut the hell up.

Look, I’m normally for doing the right thing. And the right thing in just about any instance is fetching the nearest law enforcement agent and having them take command and control of the situation.

But with this one? Vigilante justice was absolutely, positively in order.

If you are dumb enough to goad and prod Mike Tyson into a fight and you decide to keep annoying Mike Freaking Tyson --- of all people! --- perhaps the only way you’ll ever learn is a good, swift butt kicking.

Bet the guy won’t do it again.

TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Plane Punch 'Victim' Has Extensive Criminal Record

The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record ... TMZ has learned. His name -- Melvin Townsend, III, and this isn't his first encounter with cops, by any means. He's been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.
FitnessVolt.com

Video: Mike Tyson Blasts A Man With Forceful Punches On A Plane, Reacts To Incident

It is reported that the former boxing heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson, has fiercely beaten up a passenger on his flight from San Francisco to Florida. Mike had a troublesome past and made it a well-known fact that he is someone you might not want to provoke. Despite becoming more mellow as he gets older, Tyson can still get angry. As per TMZ, Mike punched a passenger in the face on a plane after he bothered him.
Hello Magazine

CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
Popculture

Man Punched Multiple Times by Mike Tyson Makes Big Legal Move

The man who was punched multiple times by Mike Tyson is getting ready to take legal action. According to TMZ Sports, Melvin Townsend III hired a lawyer shortly after the attack, which happened on an airplane in San Francisco. The lawyer, Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, told TMZ Sports, "Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."
The US Sun

Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time to watch Tom and Jerry says ex-bodyguard

MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to jjust get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson, who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger on board a plane and left him bloodied this week, often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons.
