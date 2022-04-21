Dunlap: Of All People, You Pick Mike Tyson?

I looked it up on some FAA website, so I guess it is probably correct. There are about 2,900,000 passengers on average who fly every day in and out of airports in the United States.

So that said, even if he was flying on the same day as you and booked on a multi-legged trip, the chances of bumping into Mike Tyson at an airport are pretty slim.

The chances of being on his flight are even slimmer.

The chances of being on the scarier-than-heck world beater’s flight and getting into an altercation with him have to be just about impossible. Infectible. Close to exactly zero.

But some knucklehead managed to get into a fight with Mike Tyson.

On an airplane.

I mean, of all people? You pick Mike Tyson to (allegedly) say cross words to?

The way the story goes is that the man who was intoxicated --- imagine that, right? --- was pestering and bothering the former world champ who is one of the most recognizable figures on the globe.

After all, he has a tattoo on his face and a don’t-screw-with-me demeanor.

Even more, Tyson was gracious enough to take a selfie with the man, who was seated behind him on a JetBlue flight from California to Florida on Wednesday night.

But then the numbskull took it too far, refusing to leave Iron Mike alone until Tyson ended up turning and walloping the fellow to finally get him to shut the hell up.

Look, I’m normally for doing the right thing. And the right thing in just about any instance is fetching the nearest law enforcement agent and having them take command and control of the situation.

But with this one? Vigilante justice was absolutely, positively in order.

If you are dumb enough to goad and prod Mike Tyson into a fight and you decide to keep annoying Mike Freaking Tyson --- of all people! --- perhaps the only way you’ll ever learn is a good, swift butt kicking.

Bet the guy won’t do it again.