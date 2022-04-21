ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk County, IA

65 dogs removed from terrible conditions in SE Iowa

By Michael Howell
ktvo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa — 65 dogs and puppies were removed from a home near Hedrick, Iowa in Keokuk County thanks to a tip from authorities in Florida. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they received a call from the Citrus County...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Naugatuck police: Woman kept dogs in ‘deplorable conditions’

NAUGATUCK — A local woman was charged with several counts of cruelty to animals after dogs were found in “deplorable conditions” at her home, according to police. Authorities began an investigation into 35-year-old Deja Rowe after a complaint made to animal control in late February, police said. The initial investigation indicated that Rowe got a pregnant female pitbull and sold a majority of the puppies.
NAUGATUCK, CT
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Keokuk County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
County
Keokuk County, IA
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Government
City
Hedrick, IA
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Rescue#Arl
CBS Pittsburgh

Plum Borough home explosion not the first in the neighborhood

PLUM (KDKA) - Last night was not the first time there was a home explosion in the area. Now, multiple investigations are underway to determine how it happened. According to People's Gas, a preliminary investigation found no leaks or any indication of any failure in the pipeline. A spokesperson tells us that they will continue safety checks in the area and work with the fire marshal's office, which is leading the investigation. In the meantime, we've learned less than a half-mile away in 2008, a house exploded on Mardi Gras Drive. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, that explosion...
PLUM, PA
Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Improve in Iowa, Worsen Across Midwest

(Ames, IA) — The new map from the US Drought Monitor shows soil conditions in Iowa are improving, slightly, thanks to rain and snow in the past week. The broader picture for the Midwest is worsening, however, with drought conditions expanding over much of the Northern Plains. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says some crops in the region are already stressed, winter wheat in particular. He also says the worst of the drought is isolated in far west-central Iowa. The drought monitor map shows roughly 41 Iowa counties are in the category of “abnormally dry,” improving from 45 counties last week.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy