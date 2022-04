Jon Pedrosky didn’t have to look far for his newest job. Pedrosky, a psychology teacher at North Hills, is in his first season as head coach of the school’s baseball team. “I was thinking about taking a couple of years off, and then this job opened up and it was one of those things that was hard to pass up, with the kids we have and the community we have,” said Pedrosky, who coached Deer Lakes for eight years and spent the last six seasons as an assistant at Central Catholic.

NORTH HILLS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO