Teens accused of causing over $387K in damage to homes in Douglas County

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Douglas County sheriff's deputies arrested three teenage boys they say caused more than $387,000 in damage to homes under construction.

The boys are between 16 and 17 years old and were arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal mischief and animal cruelty, sheriff's deputies said Thursday.

Authorities will not release the teens' names because of their age.

The boys broke into homes under construction near Fox Hill Court and Morning Run Court in Franktown and caused an estimated $387,247.81 in damage, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also said the teens killed fish used to fertilize plants in a greenhouse. Most of the fish were killed by an unknown substance that was added to their water tank, while others were taken out of the water and thrown on the ground.


