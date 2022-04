The Boston Bruins are a legitimate Stanley Cup contender despite some of the holes that exist on their roster. Though they may not be considered the favorites by any stretch of the imagination, they are still among the best teams in the NHL and should have that mindset throughout the playoffs if they want to make any noise. Luckily, the Bruins are operating as a team this season and actually getting scoring up and down their lineup for the first time in what feels like ages.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO