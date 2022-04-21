Local United Way director appointed to worldwide council

Leigh Ann Bradley, executive director of the Plainview Area United Way, was recently named to the Network Advisory Council for United Way Worldwide. (Teresa Young/For The Herald)

Leigh Ann Bradley, executive director of the Plainview Area United Way, was recently named to the Network Advisory Council for United Way Worldwide.

"United Way Worldwide has been making a lot of changes in the last year or so, including Angela Williams becoming the new President and CEO. She created several new councils and committees to try and make improvements to the national organization,” explained Bradley.

A statement released by the UWW states, “Network Advisory Council (NAC) is a new advisory body that will help ensure that the UWW Board, U.S. Board, and UWW management team remain informed by the voices of local and state United Ways as we work to continue improving the ways in which we grow together as a network.”

“I really wanted our really small United Way to be heard. I wanted to nominate some of our local board members to serve on these councils,” said the Hobbs, N.M. native of the opportunity’s appeal. “Due to things going on in my personal life, I kind of lost track of time. By the time I really thought about it again, the deadline for nominating a board member had passed. I really wanted to make sure the little organizations had a voice among United Way Worldwide. I want to make our area United Way the best it’s ever been and that involves getting more people involved and plugged in.”

“I filled out the forms and nominated myself to serve,” she said. In late February, Bradley received an email stating that she had been elected to the council. “My statement was put out there and enough of those people voted to have me serve.”

The Network Advisory Council is made up of 34 members from United Ways of various size from across the nation. Serving on the Council is a four-year commitment for Bradley.

“So many of these huge United Ways have 200 people on staff, and it’s kind of intimidating for a staff of one. I told the President that I felt a lot of this was over my head but hopefully after four years I should be good at this,” Bradley joked. “I felt that the UWW was untouchable and unapproachable, but that is one of the main things I wanted to change.”

“I felt like anything UWW was offering in terms of help or tips was more tailored for the huge United Ways. If i wrote an email or asked a question as a small United Way, we did not get an answer. I feel I can be an advocate for the smaller United Ways, making sure everybody knows we are here and we mean just as much to our little towns as the giant United Ways mean to big cities,” Bradley added.

Bradley admits, of course, that there will be a lot of learning on her part during this process. She hopes to pick up some hints on how the larger United Way agencies are able to get volunteers and businesses involved, and on how they keep the community aware of what is happening.

“There are still so many people in Plainview who don't know we even exist. We were very involved in the COVID Emergency Relief Fund, and you can’t believe how many people said that was the first time they had heard of us,” she said. “How do we become more relevant?”

The PAUW has been around since 1975. It currently helps eight local agencies that assist approximately 2,500 local residents each year. The goal for the current fundraising effort is $222,000.