Kendrick Perkins explains how the Celtics are locking down Durant

By Alex Reimer
 3 days ago

Kendrick Perkins knows good defense when he sees it. The ex-Celtics center loves what his former team is doing to Kevin Durant.

On ESPN Wednesday, Perkins broke down how the Celtics are dominating Durant on the defensive end. One of the greatest scorers in NBA history went just 4-of-17 from the floor in Game 2, and 0-for-10 in the second half.

“You didn’t get the memo that the Celtics opened up a correctional facility Saturday and their first arrest was Kevin Durant? Because look, they have him locked down at the moment,” Perkins said. “When you’re watching it, it’s the physicality, it’s the bumping him off the spots, it’s the speeding him up. And they’re doing it collectively, starting with a guy that he mentored in the Olympics in Jayson Tatum. And then all of sudden, you see Jaylen Brown, you see Al Horford getting out there on switches and getting physical with him. They’re playing boxes and elbows. Sometimes, Grant Williams is taking it to him.”

The Celtics are being ultra-physical with Durant, putting bodies on him at all times. They’ve forced Durant to turn the ball over 12 times in two games, while going 13-for-41 from the field overall.

“I have never seen a team get this physical with Kevin Durant and actually take him out of the game,” Perkins said.

The Celtics are doing just that, and it’s the biggest reason they’re up 2-0.

