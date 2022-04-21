ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd suspect arrested accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters, crashing into Tyler PD patrol car

By Cynthia Miranda
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A third suspect was arrested on Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety for allegedly stealing multiple catalytic converters and crashing into a Tyler Police Department patrol car.

20-year-old Darius Reggie was taken into custody in Harris County and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges related to this case. He will be transported back to Smith County for this case.

2nd suspected catalytic converter thief who crashed into Tyler PD patrol car arrested, 3rd man still missing

Two other people were previously arrested in connection to this incident that happened on Jan. 28.

25-year-old Andre Pete and Reggie had several arrest warrants issued against them, including aggravated assault of a public servant, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest along with four counts of theft of material.

In January, Tyler police officers received a call to an apartment complex on Chimney Road around 5 a.m. A caller told officials a person seemed suspicious, and they were moving near different cars in the parking lot.

Police: Man arrested after leading police on chase in Coffee City

Police noticed a silver Lexus leaving the apartments and tried to make a traffic stop. The car then started driving fast on Old Grande Boulevard heading towards South Broadway. The car was driving on the wrong side of the road, according to officials.

The Lexus later crashed with a patrol car close to the intersection. The officer only suffered minor injuries and three suspects ran out of the car.

DeAnthony Marquise Brown, a 19-year-old from Houston, was arrested. Authorities looked inside the car and found “multiple catalytic converters and other evidence including saws.”

Pete and Reggie were believed to the be the other two suspects who fled the scene of the crash. All suspects have now been arrested. Pete was detained in February.

