Video Games

LPL MSI 2022 Team to Compete Remotely from China Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Challenges

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Amid "ongoing pandemic challenges," the LPL representative for MSI 2022 will be unable to travel to the event and instead compete remotely from...

IN THIS ARTICLE
