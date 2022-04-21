Dow drops 150 points on losses for shares of Salesforce Inc., Chevron
Behind declines for shares of Salesforce Inc. and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday afternoon. The Dow
was most recently trading 152 points, or 0.4%, lower, as shares of Salesforce Inc.
and Chevron
are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce Inc.'s shares have dropped $7.43 (4.0%) while those of Chevron have fallen $6.67, or 3.9%, combining for a roughly 93-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney
, Goldman Sachs
, and Home Depot
. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
