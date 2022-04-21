ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow drops 150 points on losses for shares of Salesforce Inc., Chevron

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago

Behind declines for shares of Salesforce Inc. and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday afternoon. The Dow

DJIA,

-2.82%

was most recently trading 152 points, or 0.4%, lower, as shares of Salesforce Inc.

CRM,

-3.27%

and Chevron

CVX,

-2.21%

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce Inc.'s shares have dropped $7.43 (4.0%) while those of Chevron have fallen $6.67, or 3.9%, combining for a roughly 93-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney

DIS,

-2.79%

, Goldman Sachs

GS,

-4.35%

, and Home Depot

HD,

-3.30%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

