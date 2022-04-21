Dow drops 150 points on losses for shares of Salesforce Inc., Chevron

Behind declines for shares of Salesforce Inc. and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday afternoon. The Dow

DJIA,

-2.82%

was most recently trading 152 points, or 0.4%, lower, as shares of Salesforce Inc.

CRM,

-3.27%

and Chevron

CVX,

-2.21%

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce Inc.'s shares have dropped $7.43 (4.0%) while those of Chevron have fallen $6.67, or 3.9%, combining for a roughly 93-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney

DIS,

-2.79%

, Goldman Sachs

GS,

-4.35%

, and Home Depot

HD,

-3.30%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.