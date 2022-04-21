Canada Goose launches eco-friendly fabric, Kind Fleece

Click here to read the full article. Ecommerce has made it easy to buy clothing and gear from your favorite brands, but a strange trend is taking shape. Your favorite brands are now getting their clothing from you. Many top fashion and outdoor brands are increasingly offering secondhand items on their websites, typically from their own brand. And if you have stuff you’re looking to get rid of, and it’s in relatively good condition, many brands are now offering to compensate you for it. That means that shoppers can go to Patagonia and browse the brand’s discounted secondhand section the way...

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO