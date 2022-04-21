ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Canada Goose launches eco-friendly fabric, Kind Fleece

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0fGEAmTi00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

GOOS,

-7.61%

announced on Thursday the launch of an eco-friendly fabric, Kind Fleece, which the luxury outerwear company developed as part of its sustainability commitment. Kind Fleece is made from recycled wool, a plant-based polymer called Sorona Polymer, and a biodegradable fiber made from wood. Kind Fleece is launching with four items, including a women's bomber and a men's vest. The company has also released its ESG report, which includes a plan to develop other new fabrics and a move towards 100% sustainable packaging solutions. Canada Goose has come under fire from animal welfare group PETA for how it sources materials for its merchandise. PETA suspended its campaign against Canada Goose in 2021 after the company pledged to go fur-free. Canada Goose stock has slumped 43.2% over the past year.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eco#Fabrics#Esg#Peta
SPY

The Resale Revolution: Why Your Favorite Brand Wants Its Clothes Back

Click here to read the full article. Ecommerce has made it easy to buy clothing and gear from your favorite brands, but a strange trend is taking shape. Your favorite brands are now getting their clothing from you. Many top fashion and outdoor brands are increasingly offering secondhand items on their websites, typically from their own brand. And if you have stuff you’re looking to get rid of, and it’s in relatively good condition, many brands are now offering to compensate you for it. That means that shoppers can go to Patagonia and browse the brand’s discounted secondhand section the way...
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

Lemieux et Cie Has Launched an Eco-Minded, Stylish Outdoor Textile Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s time to ready your patio, yard, or sliver of outside space for outdoor entertaining season, and the options these days for stylish, durable furniture and furnishings abound. If you’re a fan of Christiane Lemieux’s artful aesthetic that references iconic European ateliers mixed with modern design touches and heirloom materials, then you’re in for an outdoor treat. On the heels of her brand’s direct-to-customer website launch earlier this month, Lemieux’s Lemieux et Cie has debuted an outdoor textile collection this week, and it’ll bring a dose of sophisticated color and graphic pattern to your outdoor oasis — no matter how big or small.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS News

How we make and buy clothes is hurting the planet. Here's a solution.

Have you ever considered the environmental cost of your favorite pair of jeans? And what about the clothes that hang in your closet unworn?. The impact of apparel manufacturing on the Earth's climate is certainly on the minds of executives at athletic wear company Lululemon, which is choosing Earth Day this year to launch a resale program to take back worn garments from customers and sell them at a discount. The goal: keep clothes in circulation longer, limiting Lululemon's carbon emissions by reducing unnecessary production and consumption by consumers.
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY with some of her favorite eco-friendly home and fashion products. The items include a makeup eraser, a shampoo bar from Foamie, reusable straws from Juju World, reusable bags from BeeGreen, Amazon Aware T-shirts and shoes from Hey Dude.April 22, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Phys.org

Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You're likely to be more stylish

Not only is second-hand shopping good for the planet and your wallet, our new research finds the more style-conscious you are, the more likely you are to shop for second-hand clothes and accessories. In the 2020-21 financial year, 72% of Australians purchased at least one item of second-hand clothes—but we...
APPAREL
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

If You Love Anthropologie and Pottery Barn, You’ll Adore This Cottagecore British Brand

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. What do you get when you combine the timeless Pottery Barn look with the stylish, colorful whimsy of Anthropologie? OKA, a female-founded, U.K.-based home brand that specializes in beautiful, well-curated furniture and decor — all of which look straight out of a European country home.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Floor8

Julia Fox flashes sideboob in revealing silk outfit and towering platform boots in NYC

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox fearlessly made the streets of New York City her personal runway as she strutted around in a pair of skyscraper platform boots. While turning heads with her towering black patent leather shoes, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems star bared plenty of skin in a racy beige satin dress, which clung to every curve of her enviably toned figure on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Shark attack on camera reveals what it looks like to get eaten

An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
ANIMALS
whowhatwear

38 Items That Are as Chic as They Are Sustainable

We've come quite a long way since the very first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Our planet is in an increasingly urgent need of relief from the effects of climate change, and it's an issue that's come to the forefront. The fashion industry, in particular, has really stepped up in recent years, and sustainable brands and collections have become more and more plentiful. This is certainly progress, but as you know, there's a lot more to be done.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Corduroy: Is It Eco-Friendly?

Corduroy is a textured, sturdy textile that is generally considered timeless. It comes in several hues, although it’s usually made in neutral colors like beige and brown. Corduroy has been in and out of style for decades, but it has been around for centuries. The big question is: is...
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

With a New Plant-Based Rubber, Golden Goose’s New Sneakers Help Slash Your Carbon Footprint

Click here to read the full article. At a time when every brand claims to be “sustainable” and “eco-friendly,” it can be challenging to weed out the genuine from the green-washed. Golden Goose, however, isn’t one to be wary of. Just last month, the Italian shoemaker released its ambitious social corporate responsibility plan, including aims to become carbon neutral internationally in the next three years. With such hefty goals, the next step in the plan involves enlisting a like-minded partner in the sustainable luxury market: Coronet, a leader in the research and production of animal-free, plant-based and recycled materials. Together, the...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

132K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy