Swimming & Surfing

First Look: Opening Day, Teahupoo

By Marcus Sanders Updated
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the greatest things about opening day at Teahupoo wasn’t even some of the amazing rides that went down on Wednesday. It was that the waves that were ridden were spawned from a storm that came from the same weather system that sent surf to Bells and Shipstern’s Bluff over...

Related
Photo of the Swell: Billy Kemper, Teahupoo

There are at least three things to note about this photograph, captured by master lensman Ben Thouard at Teahupoo earlier this week. 1. It is one of the most hauntingly beautiful surf photos we’ve seen in…well, we’re not quite sure. 2. It is so good that we had to technically fudge things a bit: this photo wasn’t taken during the Opening Day swell at Teahupoo, which was full of backless monsters, but the day before. We’re gonna call it a forerunner just for kicks. 3. And there is no connection at all between the fact that visiting Hawaiian Billy Kemper nailed both the Wipeout of the Day and the Photo of the Swell. Wrong place/wrong time, right place/right time.
Outlook: Anzac Long Weekend Around Aotearoa

THE SET-UP The ANZAC weekend will be dominated by a southerly flow over the entire country as NZ will be on the eastern side of a 7,000-km-wide high pressure system. Southwest to west winds will funnel out of the lower latitudes and be accompanied by some massive, relentless and very well shaped swells from the deep deep south. A NE wind flow way out to the north will fade and move east, leaving a good and prolonged area of settled weather from East Cape to Banks Peninsula.
Where Every Wave Blows Cannonballs of Spit

American surfers can bark all they want about how bad the waves have been in their hometown, how crowded it’s gotten lately, how it never gets as good as it used to be… all that nonsense. What these whiners fail to mention is the fact that Mainland Mexico’s right there. Always has been. Really close. Really warm. And you’re pretty much guaranteed to find a spitting barrel somewhere. It’s all right there — if you want it. Funny how so few actually want it.
PGA Tour pro given FRIGHT OF HIS LIFE at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Throughout the week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, we have seen alligators stalk the fairways and wander around while stars of the PGA Tour navigate the golf course. Many of the golfers are unphased by these menacing animals. As long as you keep a safe distance, you can fully concentrate on your game.
WMBF

State welcomes first red wolf pups born in wild since 2018

EAST LAKE, N.C. (WITN) - A litter of red wolf pups has been born in the wild in North Carolina for the first time in four years. Six new pups were born to a wild red wolf pair in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Dare County. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Red Wolf Recovery Program says the litter includes four female pups and two male pups.
