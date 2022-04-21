First Look: Opening Day, Teahupoo

There are at least three things to note about this photograph, captured by master lensman Ben Thouard at Teahupoo earlier this week. 1. It is one of the most hauntingly beautiful surf photos we’ve seen in…well, we’re not quite sure. 2. It is so good that we had to technically fudge things a bit: this photo wasn’t taken during the Opening Day swell at Teahupoo, which was full of backless monsters, but the day before. We’re gonna call it a forerunner just for kicks. 3. And there is no connection at all between the fact that visiting Hawaiian Billy Kemper nailed both the Wipeout of the Day and the Photo of the Swell. Wrong place/wrong time, right place/right time.

