Pitcher, batter involved in Weatherford incident suspended by conference

The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference has handed out punishments from yesterday's melee that started when a pitcher leveled a hitter as he was finishing his home run trot.

The conference suspended Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward for four games and North Central Texas College hitter Josh Phillips for two games for their roles in Wednesday's incident.

As Phillips was rounding third after hitting a two-run home run, Woodward sprinted towards him and viciously tackled him.

The video didn't make it clear, but apparently, Phillips was taunting Woodward during his home run trot, prompting the reaction.

The home run with two outs in the top of the 6th inning put North Central ahead, 3-2.

Umpires suspended the remainder of the seven-inning game and the entire second game of the scheduled doubleheader following the incident.

Weatherford College says Woodward still faces school discipline, including possible expulsion.

The Weatherford Police Department is also investigating.

