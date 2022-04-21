ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Pitcher, batter involved in Weatherford incident suspended by conference

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07C2uj_0fGE9A7y00

The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference has handed out punishments from yesterday's melee that started when a pitcher leveled a hitter as he was finishing his home run trot.

The conference suspended Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward for four games and North Central Texas College hitter Josh Phillips for two games for their roles in Wednesday's incident.

As Phillips was rounding third after hitting a two-run home run, Woodward sprinted towards him and viciously tackled him.

The video didn't make it clear, but apparently, Phillips was taunting Woodward during his home run trot, prompting the reaction.

The home run with two outs in the top of the 6th inning put North Central ahead, 3-2.

Umpires suspended the remainder of the seven-inning game and the entire second game of the scheduled doubleheader following the incident.

Weatherford College says Woodward still faces school discipline, including possible expulsion.

The Weatherford Police Department is also investigating.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

McMurry honors former BU coach Grant Teaff with statue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McMurry University honored the powerful legacy of distinguished alumnus Grant Teaff on Friday unveiling a statue. Teaff was a former football standout at McMurry before becoming the program’s head coach in 1960. He later went on to a Hall of Fame coaching career at Baylor University and continues to influence many lives through his legacy on and off the field.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Weatherford, TX
College Sports
Weatherford, TX
Sports
City
Weatherford, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weatherford College#Nctc Weatherford#Texas College Baseball
The Spun

Oklahoma Spring Game Attendance Going Viral: Fans React

Oklahoma fans might be the best in college football. The Sooners held their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon. It also marked the unofficial start to the Brent Venables era. Fans didn’t want to miss it. A whopping 75,360 fans came out to catch Oklahoma’s spring game this weekend....
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

Brittany Force breaks track speed record in Baytown finale

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Brittany Force had the fastest pass in Houston Raceway Park history Friday to take the lead in Top Fuel qualifying at the final NHRA SpringNationals. Force broke her own speed record at the track with a 3.695-second run at 333.58 mph. The track that hosted its first national event in 1988 is closing after the event to make room for Katoen Natie’s expanding port facility.
BAYTOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Spring Game Attendance Rankings

Some college football programs had pretty massive crowds on hand for their annual spring games this year. Spring football season is wrapping up, with programs across the country finishing practice and holding their annual spring games. A couple of major college football programs did the spring game bigger than the...
SPRING, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball: Whitehouse pitchers blank Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — The Whitehouse Wildcats blanked the Huntsville Hornets on Friday for the second time in four days. Wildcat pitchers Michael Dudolski and Coltan Eikner combined on the six-hitter for a 6-0 win. On Tuesday in Whitehouse, Luke Caussey limited the Hornets to one hit in an 8-0 win.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy