Los Angeles, CA

LAPD Looking for Man in Stabbing and Robbery at Metro Station

By Chelsea Hylton
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are looking for a man wanted in connection with a robbery and stabbing caught on camera at a South Los Angeles area Metro station. On Feb. 12, police responded to...

www.nbclosangeles.com

