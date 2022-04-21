ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Thunder's Oklahoma Spirit

By okcthunder
NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Thunder General Manager and Executive Vice President Sam Presti began his end-of-season remarks at the Thunder ION on Monday, he took the time to thank a variety of people who helped the team on and off the floor throughout the year. As he mentioned the full contingent of...

Boston

Robert Williams will return for Game 3 of Celtics-Nets

Williams will play off the bench and have a minutes restriction. If the Celtics didn’t already have enough news being up 2-0 in their first-round series against the Nets, they received even more good news ahead of Game 3. Center Robert Williams will make his return on Saturday, Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
Oklahoma Daily

OU athletics: Barry Switzer launches new NIL collective '1Oklahoma' for Sooners football, men's basketball, softball

Legendary former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer launched 1Oklahoma, a new Name, Image and likeness collective for current Sooners athletes on Friday. The 1Oklahoma Foundation is a non-profit organization that will serve non-profits throughout Oklahoma through the NIL of OU football, men’s basketball and softball athletes. Athletes will earn revenue while contributing to their community, and football players will make between $40,000-$50,000 a year.
NORMAN, OK
Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
The Manhattan Mercury

Christianna Carr transfers to Arkansas

Former Manhattan High and Kansas State women’s basketball player Christianna Carr has landed at Arkansas. The graduate senior guard announced via Twitter Thursday evening that she had committed to play for head coach Mike Neighbors and the Razorbacks. Arkansas (18-14, 7-9 SEC) earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year and fell to No. 7 Utah 92-69 in the first round.
KU women’s basketball signs Wyvette Mayberry

LAWRENCE – Guard Wyvette Mayberry has signed a financial aid agreement to play women’s basketball at Kansas, KU Head Coach Brandon Schneider announced Tuesday. A transfer from the University of Tulsa, Mayberry will be a junior at Kansas in 2022-23. “Going into this offseason, we had a very...
Cowgirl Softball Run-Rules Tulsa, 12-1

Sydney Pennington drove in five runs, Morgyn Wynne went 3-for-3 and the No. 6/7 Oklahoma State softball team was a 12-1 winner over Tulsa in six innings at the Collins Family Softball Complex on Wednesday. The win was OSU's 18th in its last 19 games and improved the Cowgirls to...
Carr joins Women’s Basketball Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball and Head Coach Mike Neighbors have added Christianna Carr to the Razorbacks’ talented roster as a transfer from Syracuse. With the Orange last season, Carr played in and started all 29 games scoring 11.7 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds per game. Prior to Syracuse, she played three seasons at Kansas State averaging 11.3 points per game in her career as a Wildcat, including 15.2 as a junior in 2020-21. She was a highly touted high school recruit out of Manhattan (Kan.) HS where she was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas and the No. 20 overall prospect in the nation according to Prospects Nation.
Oklahoma City coffee shop owner earns dream career in sports

They say when you love your job, you'll never work again. But what if your dream career is two jobs? That would require hard work. KOCO 5's Elgin Rucker recently spoke with Brittani Hunter, the owner of the Oklahoma City coffee shop Spiked and a National Basketball Players Association agent. Open the video player above to watch her story.
OU softball: Jayda Coleman succeeding as leadoff hitter — 3 takeaways from Sooners' doubleheader sweep of Iowa State

No. 1 Oklahoma (41-1, 10-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (21-23) in both games of a doubleheader on Friday, clinching its fourth consecutive conference series win. In the first game, the Sooners defeated the Cyclones 6-4 after they roared back from a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the third inning with five runs. During the second game, OU run-ruled ISU 9-0 in five innings, capped by a walkoff two-run home run from sophomore utility Alyssa Brito.
Community Policy