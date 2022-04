JAY-Z’s social justice division Team ROC is finally starting to see some results two years after beginning its fight for reform at Mississippi’s Parchman Penitentiary. After Yo Gotti, JAY-Z and Team ROC filed multiple suits against the prison and its healthcare provider Centene, the team has since secured legal representation for more than 200 inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Per Billboard, the division’s multiple suits caught the attention of the U.S. Justice Department, who was obligated to investigate inhumane conditions at the penitentiary.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO