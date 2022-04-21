ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Jaqueline Avant’s Killer Gets Triple-Digit Jail Sentence

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQi00_0fGE7d1z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJCRo_0fGE7d1z00

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

The man responsible for killing Jaqueline Avant , wife of iconic entertainment mogul Clarence Avant , has been given a hefty sentence of life in state prison according to authorities.
On Tuesday (April 19), a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated that Aariel Maynor was given a sentence of 190 years in prison. Maynor pleaded guilty last month in court to first-degree murder, attempted murder, firearm possession, and residential burglary. The 30-year-old broke into the Avant family’s Beverly Hills residence on December 1, 2021, with the intent to rob the place.

Maynor e shot Mrs. Avant in the back with a rifle, then he shot the couple’s security guard, according to the given testimony. Maynor was apprehended after initiating another home invasion in Hollywood Hills, where he wound up shooting himself in the process.

“Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community. Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader, and philanthropist. Her murder sent shockwaves through our community, prompting fear, concern, and a tremendous sense of loss,” Gascón said in the release. “This sentence and conclusion of this case also prevents a painful and lengthy process of trial for the Avant family, a process that can be traumatizing. There was never any doubt that we were going to pursue this case rigorously, this case shocks us all. Our office has, and will continue to, seek to hold accountable those who cause grievous harm in our communities.” Jaqueline Avant was a celebrated philanthropist, which became her passion after being an elementary school tutor and model. The 81-year-old was also a former president of Neighbors of Watts, an organization that held benefits to raise money for child-care centers which were well attended by numerous celebrities.

The sentence handed down by Judge Kathryn Solorzano was in accordance with the state’s three-strikes law for repeat offenders as Maynor was on parole at the time of the murder.

In the memorandum detailing the sentencing, Beverly Hills police officers revealed that Maynor had done research on the Avant home and looked up how to use an AR-15 assault rifle on his cellphone. The memorandum also offered recorded details of a phone call Maynor made to a friend from jail, in which he spoke about his intent to take $50,000 from the home and laughed about the notoriety he had gotten due to the case.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Vibe

Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Murderer Says 2003 ‘Playboy’ Article Will Prove Innocence

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter, Karl Jordan Jr., in the previously-cold case murder of Jam Master Jay is requesting for his indictment to be dismissed or at least a separate trial from his rumored co-assailant, Ronald Washington, based on an article from a 2003 issue of Playboy titled “The Last Days of Jam Master Jay.” Lawyers representing Jordan filed a new motion on Monday (April 11) stating that the murder charges should be dropped since the government took too long to indict him in August 2020. Federal authorities claim Jordan broke into the slain DJ’s Queens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Britney Spears files objection to paying $663,000 of her mother's legal fees

Britney Spears is fighting yet another court battle against a parent — this time, with her mother over legal fees. In a hearing at a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday, the pop star's lawyer argued that she should not have to pay her mother's $663,000 legal tab. Lynne Spears reportedly ran up that amount during her daughter's fight to end Jamie Spears' conservatorship over her life and finances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Avant
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Murder
Power 102.9 NoCo

Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Iyanna Mayweather Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Alleged Mother of YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather, daughter of championship and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, has pleaded guilty in the stabbing incident involving the alleged mother of one of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's children. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (April 13), Mayweather, 21, pleaded guilty in Harris County Court in...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

Man who killed older brother during brawl sentenced

A Sage man who gunned down his older brother during a brawl and stashed the body where it still has not been found was sentenced today to 15 years to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in October convicted Edgar Mancia of second-degree murder for the June 2019 slaying of 29-year-old Daniel "Danny" Mancia. The post Man who killed older brother during brawl sentenced appeared first on KESQ.
MURRIETA, CA
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy